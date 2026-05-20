CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha Board Class 12 results today at orissaresults.nic.in

The Board will announce Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts today, May 20.

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 18 to March 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, 10 am to 1 pm.

The Board will announce the results at the press conference. The Board officials will conduct the press conference where results will be declared. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers, gender wise details and other information will be shared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other information.