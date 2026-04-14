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Church, BJP leaders trade barbs: Are fissures brewing between BJP, Church after Kerala polls?

The row began after former MLA PC George and his son criticised a bishop for allegedly secretly calling up nunneries and ask them to vote for Cong-led UDF

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Kerala BJP unit’s efforts over the years to woo the Christian community in the state, particularly the Catholic Church, appear to be wobbling in the backdrop of terse exchanges between the Church and two of the party’s prominent Christian leaders.

Alappuzha: Nuns and others wait in a queue to cast votes during the Kerala Assembly elections, in Alappuzha district, Thursday, April 9, 2026 (PTI FILE)

The row began after former MLA PC George and his son Shone George, BJP state vice-president, criticised a bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church for allegedly secretly calling up nunneries and asking its members to vote for the Congress-led UDF in the recently held assembly polls in Kerala.

The former seven-time MLA, who joined the BJP in 2024, called certain Church leaders and bishops “shameless” for openly propagating their political views. He also alleged that a few Church clergy were “barking” in support of the UDF, indicating their “rotten politics”.

His son, Shone George, who was the BJP candidate from Pala assembly constituency, had hit out at the Church-run ‘Deepika’ daily for issuing an editorial against the BJP over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA) which was moved in the Lok Sabha and later kept aside after criticism from several Christian churches. “If the Church’s stand is that it doesn’t need the BJP’s help, then so be it. We will also not be there for the Church,” he had said.

The BJP state unit privately assesses that the FCRA bill, though kept on hold by the Union government following criticism from the Church, has dealt a political setback to it in the assembly elections held on April 9. The editorial of the Church-run Deepika against the FCRA bill on election day is seen in that light.

The BJP has spent the last few years conducting outreach to Christians in the state by visiting senior clergy during Easter and Christmas and intervening in issues like the attack on nuns in Chhattisgarh and the Waqf issue in Munambam.

Christians together account for nearly 19% of the state’s population and the BJP seems to be trying to wean away a section of the Christian vote and combining it with its core Hindu vote in order to expand its political footprint in the state.

Senior BJP leader KS Radhakrishnan said the counting of votes on May 4 will determine whether there is a break in Christian support for the party.

“BJP’s core vote remains the Hindu votes. The rest is all outreach. We have not gone away from our core Hindu base, but it is a reality that we have adopted a pro-Christian approach,” he told local media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Church, BJP leaders trade barbs: Are fissures brewing between BJP, Church after Kerala polls?
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