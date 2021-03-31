CID was wary of Mufti speaking against Centre abroad, says official over passport row

Srinagar Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was denied a fresh passport after J&K Police’s Criminal Investigative Department (CID) raised concerns that she could possibly issue statements against the Centre during her stay abroad, officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Mufti and her mother Gulshan Nazir planned to travel to Dubai to attend a family function in May, the officials cited above added. Besides Dubai, there was a possibility that the PDP leader would travel to the US where her elder sister resides, they said.

The PDP leader’s passport expired last May and both she and her mother applied for new ones in December. On Monday, the former chief minister claimed that she was denied a passport on the grounds that it was “detrimental to the security of India”.

While refusing clearance (of fresh passport), the officials cited above said, the CID referred to a few statements made by the former chief minister following the revocation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019, and her release from prison last year.

“The CID feared that after getting the passport, Mehbooba Mufti would travel to some countries and her statements abroad could create problems; so her case wasn’t cleared,” said one of the officials.

Stating that travelling is a fundamental right of any citizen, PDP chief spokesperson Sukhail Bukhari said: “Whether she was planning to visit Dubai or elsewhere, it is her right.”

On J&K CID’s concerns that Mufti could possibly make remarks against the government outside, Sukhail said: She (Mufti) has been asking for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. What is wrong in that, she can make this statement anywhere.”

In a letter to Mufti on March 26, the regional passport office mentioned that the additional director-general of police, J&K CID, had not recommended the issuance of a fresh passport to Mufti. The PDP chief moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court but her petition was dismissed on Monday.

“Under BJP’s rule, Indian constitution is being undermined time & again. Only option & recourse left is the judiciary. Once they too decide to wash their hands off matters which involve our fundamental rights where does one go?” she posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the PDP chief’s passport was rejected by the CID wing after her name popped up during an investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is already probing a case of money distribution to militants via PDP youth president Waheen ur Rahman Parra , one of Mufti’s aides who has been detained in the matter.

Last week, Mufti was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar for five hours in connection with the case.