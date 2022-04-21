Cinema is India's soft power, says union minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. The minister took a visual tour of the museum located in two buildings, the Gulshan Mahal and the New Museum Building.“The National Museum of Indian Cinema is a must-visit for those interested in films especially Indian films; your visit to Mumbai will be incomplete if you don’t visit NMIC when you are in Mumbai," the minister remarked.Thakur encouraged the film enthusiasts to visit the museum to know about the history of Indian cinema.“Spend some time here in NMIC and the Museum will take you back 100 years, when cinema was made without any modern day technology or equipment. Today we talk about Animation, Visual Effects, Graphics and Gaming, technology, but here we will get to see how films were made in those days in the absence of these and what progress has been made until today,” the government statement quoted the ministerThe minister also remarked about the pain taken by the film makers and technicians of those times in carrying such big cameras on rough terrain to shoot films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The displays at the Gulshan Mahal heritage building trace the history of Indian cinema from the silent era to the new wave. On the other hand, the New Museum building houses interactive displays.

Film properties, vintage equipments, posters, copies of important films, promotional leaflets, sound tracks, trailers, transparencies, old cinema magazines, statistics covering film making & distribution etc. are displayed in a systematic manner depicting the history of Indian cinema in a chronological order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Indian cinema is our country’s soft power which rules the hearts of millions of people across the world. Through entertainment, Indian cinema has succeeded in creating an identity for India in the world. He said, highest number of films in the world are made in India," Thakur said.

The minister also planted a sapling at the premises of the NMIC and held a review meeting with the officials of Films Division, NMIC, Central Board of Film Certification and NFDC.In May, the NMIC Complex, comprising state-of-the-art auditoriums, will host the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Shorts and Animation Films (MIFF).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail