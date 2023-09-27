Cinema’s living legend Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

Waheeda Rehman, 85, known for her luminous beauty and a range of illuminating characters she has played in a career of over 60 years, will be conferred with this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Union government announced on Tuesday.

The actor made her debut at 17 in the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955. (HT Archive)

“Waheedaji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi, and several others,” information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur posted on the social media platform X. Rehman, he added, “has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work. At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society.”

The actor with demure looks made her debut at 17 in the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955. Actor-director Guru Dutt who saw that film decided to cast her in a thriller that he was producing starring Dev Anand in the lead role. CID’s lilting song Kahin Pe Nighahen, Kahin Pe Nishana performed with great effervescence by Waheeda Rehman announced the arrival of a new star in Bombay.

Rehman would go on to act in some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable films, including the classic Guide. Last week, speaking a festival of films to mark Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary in Mumbai, she spoke with great affection about her collaboration with Dev Anand. “I am very happy about the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and doubly happy because the news came on Dev Anand’s birthday. I think taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya.” (Dev Anand should have got this present, but I got it instead).

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder and director of Film Heritage Foundation, said one of his favourite Waheeda Rehman performances was in Teesri Kasam where she played a nautch girl. “She pulled off the nautankiwali act in the film exuding innocent sensuality. And it was her stunning face and performance that then prompted Satyajit Ray to cast her in Abhijan.”

Her legion of admirers includes former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and fellow actor Amitabh Bachchan who has called her India’s most graceful woman. “Her laugh is open but her speech measured,” said Dungarpur concurring with Bachchan’s assessment. Rehman who won a national award for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera has been one of the few actresses who continued to work well past the age of 75. Some of her recent films include Rang De Basanti and Dilli 6.

Over the last three years she has become an avid wildlife photographer while the travel accounts of her and her girl gang that includes last year’s Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Asha Parekh and Helen is social media’s big “silver” inspiration.