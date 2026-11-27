CISF personnel recently detected a small knife concealed inside a belt buckle in the baggage of a passenger arriving from Hong Kong at Delhi airport, officials said on Friday.
The passenger was scheduled to take a connecting flight to Raipur in Chhattisgarh when he was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) disclosed the incident in a post on social media, sharing a video showing the pocket-sized knife concealed inside a black metallic belt buckle.
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"At Delhi Airport, demonstrating exceptional alertness and professional competence, a CISF screener detected a concealed knife integrated into a passenger's belt buckle during security screening," the CISF posted on X.
The screener noticed an unusual metallic object during X-ray screening and referred the baggage for a physical examination, which led to the detection of the concealed knife, the force said.
Knives and other sharp objects are prohibited in aircraft cabins under international aviation security regulations.{{/usCountry}}
Knives and other sharp objects are prohibited in aircraft cabins under international aviation security regulations.{{/usCountry}}