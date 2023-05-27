Scindia, CM Yogi unveil new terminal of Kanpur airport

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new terminal building of the Kanpur airport on Friday. Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the terminal inauguration in the Chakeri area of Kanpur on Friday. (HT photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said the new terminal building will be 16 times larger than the existing terminal at a project cost of ₹150 crore. “The terminal, which previously handled just 3,000 passengers, will soon be able to handle a million passengers every year. This facility will not only benefit Kanpur but also impact eight surrounding districts,” he said.

The Union minister also said that the number of airports in the state would double in the next three years and that air services from Kanpur to Delhi will begin soon.

“There are currently 11 airports operating in the state, and 11 more airports will be started over the next three years. Uttar Pradesh will get 22 new airports altogether. Be it Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Saharanpur or Shravasti, airport facilities will be provided at all these places,” he said.

He added that the number of air routes from the state would be significantly increased and air services from Kanpur to Delhi will begin soon.

Scindia also drew a comparison between the present and previous governments at the Centre. “In Kanpur, during the previous government in 2013-14, there were only four airplane arrivals per week. Whereas today, it has increased to 28 airplane arrivals. In Agra, there were only 10 airplane arrivals per week earlier, but today, based on a growth rate of 240%, it has increased to 34 airplane arrivals,” he said.

“The state has 1,595 flights a week, up from 654 in 2013-14, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he added.

The Jewar and Ayodhya airports would be operational in the next 18 months with a combined capability to handle 60 million passengers, he said.

Scindia heaped praises on the chief minister and said the state is hurtling towards development. “Yogi ji was asking me about the progress of airports in Jhansi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Agra, Meerut and Aligarh. Only a person who is concerned about development and process can ask such questions. If anyone has the capability to realise the dream of the common man, it is Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

The chief minister said Kanpur has always been known to be a big industrial city. “The cities where connectivity has improved saw the rise of new industries,” he said.

“Before 2017, two airports were functional in the state... but today nine airports are fully functional and work is underway on a dozen airports. In the days to come, each division (comprising six districts) will have an airport,” he added.