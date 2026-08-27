'Justice Sharma deserves fair chance to respond': CJI on Rajasthan HC chief justice row

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court collegium was already working on the appointment of chief justices to the remaining high courts, amid the controversy triggered by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta’s letters alleging maladministration and other serious irregularities by Rajasthan High Court acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.

CJI Kant said he and other senior judges of the collegium have taken note of the concerns raised by Justice Sandeep Mehta but stressed that allegations against a sitting judge had to be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism. (PTI)

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CJI Kant, in a press statement, said he and other senior judges of the collegium have taken note of the concerns raised by Justice Mehta but stressed that allegations against a sitting judge had to be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism.

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Deep Dive What specific allegations did Justice Mehta make against Justice Sharma? Justice Mehta accused Justice Sharma of corruption, nepotism, favouritism, and misuse of administrative powers, including selectively moving cases to his own court without justification. Why did CJI Surya Kant emphasize due process in addressing the allegations against Justice Sharma? CJI Surya Kant highlighted that allegations cannot be treated as findings against a judge without due process, and stressed the importance of allowing Justice Sharma a fair opportunity to respond before any conclusions are drawn. How is the Supreme Court collegium handling the controversy surrounding Justice Sharma? The Supreme Court collegium is examining the allegations made by Justice Mehta and considering both the material he provided and Justice Sharma's response before making any decisions about Justice Sharma's position.

The CJI said that the contents of the letters could not be adjudicated in the public domain and that Justice Sharma must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion was reached.

“The fact that allegations have been made cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge,” said the CJI, emphasising the need for due process in dealing with complaints against members of the higher judiciary.

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The matter, he said, was being examined at the appropriate level and the process would take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as the response of Justice Sharma. Any decision on Justice Sharma’s continuation, transfer or any other administrative action would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material, he said.