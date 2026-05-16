Mumbai, NCP leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remark likening unemployed youth to parasites and cockroaches was "unacceptable" and was a reflection of intolerance towards criticism and questioning.

CJI’s 'youngsters like cockroaches' remark unacceptable, reflects intolerance: Rohit Pawar

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The Karjat Jamkhed MLA said while he has the highest respect for the Indian judiciary, remarks of this nature from a Constitutional authority were deeply hurtful and appeared to mock an entire generation struggling with broken promises, lack of opportunities and rising unemployment.

The CJI on Friday likened some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches and said they go on to "become" media, social media and RTI activists and start attacking the system.

The comments were made while a bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was pulling up a lawyer for "pursuing" a senior advocate designation. It said there were already "parasites" in society who attack the system, and asked the petitioner whether he wanted to join hands with them.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar, in a statement, noted that though the remarks may have been made in the context of petitions concerning holders of fake degrees and the conferment of senior advocate designation, bunching unemployed youth and RTI activists in the same category was inappropriate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar, in a statement, noted that though the remarks may have been made in the context of petitions concerning holders of fake degrees and the conferment of senior advocate designation, bunching unemployed youth and RTI activists in the same category was inappropriate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Comparing the youth of India, RTI activists, media representatives, and those who express differing opinions to parasites or cockroaches is absolutely unacceptable. Such language reflects extreme intolerance towards critics and those who ask questions," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Comparing the youth of India, RTI activists, media representatives, and those who express differing opinions to parasites or cockroaches is absolutely unacceptable. Such language reflects extreme intolerance towards critics and those who ask questions," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He remarked that an RTI activist exposing corruption, a legal journalist raising questions about transparency, and a student speaking truth to power were the true pillars of democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He remarked that an RTI activist exposing corruption, a legal journalist raising questions about transparency, and a student speaking truth to power were the true pillars of democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCP leader pointed out that today's youth were not unemployed by choice, but were victims of economic failure and political inefficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCP leader pointed out that today's youth were not unemployed by choice, but were victims of economic failure and political inefficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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"Despite grand speeches about employment and development, lakhs of educated young people are struggling for dignity, jobs and survival. They seek accountability and a platform to voice their concerns," he said.

Pawar urged the judiciary to exercise sensitivity, restraint and constitutional wisdom while speaking about young people.

"If institutions are afraid of questions raised by the youth, then the problem does not lie with the youth, but with the system," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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