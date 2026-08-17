CJP's Abhijeet Dipke says ‘ready to show my degree’ amid row over his Boston education. But he has a condition

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday sought to debunk claims about his education at Boston University, saying he is ready to show his degree and scholarship letter, but questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to do the same.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI Photo)

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In a video message posted on X, Dipke addressed reports circulating on social media and podcasts questioning whether he had actually studied at Boston University. He said he was willing to provide documents to establish his credentials, while asking what would happen if people across the country began questioning PM Modi about his degree.

“Hello everyone, I’ve been seeing for the last few days that people have been calling me a fraud and saying I never went to Boston University. I am ready to show my degree. But will your Pawpaw show his degree?” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Tomorrow I will show you my degree. Ask your Pawpaw to show his degree. Is that right? Are you ready? So you request your Pawpaw to show his degree. And I am ready. I have all the documents,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tomorrow I will show you my degree. Ask your Pawpaw to show his degree. Is that right? Are you ready? So you request your Pawpaw to show his degree. And I am ready. I have all the documents,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate post, Dipke shared two videos. One appeared to show his last day at the university, while the other showed one of his professors during a class. Sharing the videos, he wrote, “How do I tell these losers about the kind of fun I had at BU? Even my 80-year-old professor was cooler than Pawpaw’s IT Cell.”

“PS: Of course, I had to play Backstreet Boys on the last day with my batch. :)”

Also Read: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reveals how he paid for US education, funded Jantar Mantar protests

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Sharing a screenshot of what appears to be a login code for his Boston University login, Dipke remarked that while one half is busy doubting his degree, the other half is busy hacking his university account.

“Half of them are busy claiming I don’t have a degree from BU. The other half are busy trying to hack my official BU account.”

“At least pick a conspiracy and stick to it. Also get a life guys!!”

In another post on X, Dipke shared an article written about him by Boston University and took a dig at Delhi University for not promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an alumnus.

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“Boston University published an article about me for being their alumnus. Why doesn’t DU proudly celebrate Modi as their alumnus? He is, after all, the Prime Minister of India. Shouldn’t they be flexing about it instead of trying to hide his degree?" he wrote.

What led to this?

Dipke’s clarification comes after reports surfaced doubting his degree from Boston University. Some users on social media claimed that Dipke never went to the United States for a degree. Others claimed that his degree does not reflect in his behaviour.

A user on X wrote, “Check the exam dates at Boston University for the Fall 2024 semester, in which Abhijeet Dipke got admission as per his scholarship letter. It's from 16th December 2024 to 20th December 2024.”

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“But Abhijeet Dipke was sitting at Chicago airport and was flying back to India for AAP election duty on 11th December 2024.”

Also Read: 'No benches, no water': Dipke conducts first audit in Hingoli under 'School Thik Karo' campaign | Watch

Earlier, a Surat-based RTI activist had also sought an investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, the father of Dipke, questioning how a junior engineer's salary could have funded his son's higher education in the United States.

Responding to the allegations, Dipke had clarified that he’d received a scholarship from the university, adding that he has a pending student loan that has to be repaid.

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"I have received a scholarship from Boston University for my education. I have also taken an education loan for my studies; it is still pending and has to be repaid. Everyone is free to investigate," Dipke had said.

Dipke’s ‘School Theek Karo’ campaign

After leading a successful students protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke announced a new nationwide campaign to improve government schools in villages.

Dipke and his team conducted their first audit at a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, where he was seen interacting with young girls, seeking their feedback on the school amenities.

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