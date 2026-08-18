Abhijeet Dipke calls for government school admission of ministers' kids: 'No trust in own work?'

The condition of government schools will “magically” improve if ministers enrol their children there, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday. His suggestion and appeal was not just restricted to ministers, but everyone in the government's education department, including officials, principals and teachers.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI)

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“All those working in the education department, including Ministers, officials, principals and teachers, should enrol their own children in govt schools. Then watch how quickly our govt schools magically improve,” Dipke said in a tweet, expanding his outreach on a campaign seeking to bring reforms to government schools in India.

In a dig at government officials, Dipke further added: “Why do all of them enrol their kids in private schools? Do they not trust their own work?”.

Dipke leads ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign

Deep Dive What are the main goals of Abhijeet Dipke's 'School Thik Karo' campaign? The 'School Thik Karo' campaign aims to highlight and address the poor conditions of government schools in India, specifically in rural areas, and calls for basic facilities to be provided for students. Why does Abhijeet Dipke believe ministers should enroll their children in government schools? Dipke argues that if ministers enrolled their children in government schools, it would demonstrate trust in the education system and prompt improvements in the quality and conditions of these schools. How is Abhijeet Dipke planning to gather data on the condition of government schools? Dipke plans to use a checklist-based form to document the availability of basic amenities in schools across Maharashtra and nationwide, which will be compiled for analysis to drive reform efforts.

After concluding its weeks-long student protest in Delhi against the NEET-UG paper leak last month, Dipke's CJP said it would continue working as a pressure group.

As part of it, Abhijeet Dipke is currently conducting a 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the issues present in government schools in villages. On Independence Day, August 15, Dipke conducted his first school audit at a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} He listed the poor water supply, lack of drinking water, benches, dirty washrooms and broken windows as some of the issues troubling the students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He listed the poor water supply, lack of drinking water, benches, dirty washrooms and broken windows as some of the issues troubling the students. {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, he shared a video of broken windows and alleged, "Broken windows in govt school being covered with the banners of Dy CM of Maharashtra." Dipke also shared a video showing clogged toilets at the school.

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Dipke reportedly also said that a checklist-based form will be used to record whether schools have access to basic amenities. The data will be collected from schools across Maharashtra as well as from different parts of the country, after which it will be compiled for analysis, he said.

Dipke ready to show degree

Dipke has constantly been targeting the government over education and exam reforms for months now. A Boston University graduate, Dipke returned to India in May after his satircal outfit Cockroach Janta Party blew up on the internet.

Upon his arrival, he led several demonstrations across India before beginning a full-blown protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG paper leak that had triggered anxiety among aspirants.

On Monday, Dipke issued a video message for critics trying to question the authenticity of his educational qualifications. He said he was ready to show his degree and documents that confirm he studied at Boston University.

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In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke also urged people to seek degree of the prime minister. In a separate post, he also wrote: “Boston University published an article about me for being their alumnus."