CJP alleges Ashutosh, Saurav not being released; Delhi Police file FIR over threats to magistrate

Almost four days after the Cockroach Janta Party's co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for unfurling the national flag at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the CJP has accused the Delhi Police of intentionally delaying the release of Ranka and Das for days and not accepting the surety bonds submitted by them.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. (File Photo/PTI)

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The Delhi Police on Sunday said the SEM hearing the case has received threats and lodged an FIR. Police denied allegations of delay and said due procedure is being followed. A special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg is yet to give an order to release the duo.

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Ranka and Das in judicial custody

Deep Dive Why were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody? A Special Executive Magistrate said they had breached a peace bond by entering the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site. The order cited the absence of a sound surety and public peace concerns, and remanded them for five days. Why has the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka been delayed? The CJP says police repeatedly rejected or delayed processing the surety bonds. Police deny delaying the release, saying the bonds were faulty and due procedure must be followed; the SEM had not issued a release order. Why did Delhi Police file an FIR over threats to the magistrate? Police said the Special Executive Magistrate reported receiving threatening messages related to the case. An FIR was registered on the magistrate’s complaint, and police said an inquiry was underway.

On October 14, he noted that Ranka and Das, who had previously signed a surety bond on October 11 to keep peace, breached it by entering Jantar Mantar.

"Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that notice under Section 130 BNSS be issued to the respondents. Since no sound surety has been produced at this stage, and to maintain public peace and order, the respondents are remanded to Judicial Custody for a period of five days. List the matter on 19.10.26 for further enquiry," reads the order.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranka and Das, along with a few other CJP members, had jumped gates to enter the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site to unfurl the national flag on October 13. They were detained at the same time and put under arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranka and Das, along with a few other CJP members, had jumped gates to enter the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site to unfurl the national flag on October 13. They were detained at the same time and put under arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Every day is a new struggle’: CJP national secretary

The CJP said that since October 15, they have filed multiple surety bonds to get Ranka and Das released from judicial custody, but police are giving new excuses all the time.

Aafreen Nawaz, CJP national secretary, told HT, “We have been sitting like watchdogs at the Mandir Marg police station for four days now. We were told that they will be released once we give surety bonds. Since then, we have been submitting it but they are rejecting. Also, we have been given so many excuses.”

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“At times, the SHO comes in the evening and not in the morning. The IO tells us he's stuck in traffic and arrives in the evening. One day, DCP Sachin Sharma delayed and didn't sign the bond. They then said our fixed deposits are not proper. But they already have bank stamps. They then said the names of the persons mentioned there don't have a Delhi address. They started picking up our volunteers and threatened them,” Nawaz added.

"Every day is a new struggle. We have now filed multiple surety bonds. Taken help from top Supreme Court lawyers, but the police are not ready to accept. Today, they told Ratna Singh (CJP legal affairs head) that the SEM is getting threats if he releases the duo, and a new magistrate needs to come. The SEM also told the lawyers that Abhijeet, while leaving Delhi today, said the party needs to strategise. But he didn't mean any planning or protest. They are nitpicking statements from videos, delaying and giving lame excuses. Tomorrow, I'm sure there will be a holiday, and the procedure will get delayed again," the CJP national secretary stated.

‘They keep giving excuses’: Ratna

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Ratna on X has been sharing about the delay since Friday. On Sunday, she told the media, “The hearing was supposed to happen at 12 noon but was delayed till 5 pm. Today, everything was complete, the verification was done, and all requirements were met.”

"Within about five minutes of the proceedings, the SEM told the court that he had received a threatening message and said he would come tomorrow. It was then that they started accusing us of sending the message. How is it related to the case? They keep giving excuses by not verifying sureties, or approving FDs. It was visible how they orchestrated this. We have followed all procedures, but they are not even ready to listen to the case. This is a conspiracy by Delhi Police. They just want to extend custody," Ratna noted.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has not officially released a statement on the allegations, delay, and release of the duo.

Ranka and Das have been lodged in Tihar jail since October 14.

Also Read | CJP to 'restrategise after Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release': Abhijeet Dipke on anti-CEC stir

‘Faulty surety bonds’: What the police said

Senior police officers said no delay was there and an FIR has been lodged on Sunday in New Delhi district for threatening the SEM Mandir Marg. The FIR was filed in SEM's c complaint under sections of criminal intimidation and threat.

A senior police officer said, “They have been filing faulty surety bonds, and we can't accept them. We have to follow procedure. On Sunday evening, the SEM informed us he received threatening messages from CJP about the bail. He said he can't do the job under threat and at such risk. We have to delay the hearing. We have filed an FIR and are conducting an enquiry.”