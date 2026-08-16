'Will not be silenced': CJP demands arrest after Bengal school campaign volunteer's father dies in 'assault'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged assault that led to the death of Janab Mafik, the father of CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez, in West Bengal.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media, in New Delhi on Wednesday. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also present. (ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 25-year-old Hafeez was allegedly attacked after inspecting a government school as part of the CJP's "School Thik Karo" campaign.

Also Read | CJP claims Instagram account restored after being taken down, Abhijeet Dipke calls out 'bloody cowards'

What happened?

Deep Dive What led to the assault on CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez's family in West Bengal? The assault occurred after Hafeez inspected a government school as part of the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, which is aimed at improving school conditions. Local BJP workers allegedly attacked the family after they learned about Hafeez's civic inspection. Why is the CJP demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for Mafik's death? The CJP is demanding arrests because they allege Mafik died from severe injuries inflicted during the assault by local BJP workers, and they are advocating for justice for Hafeez and his family due to the violent intimidation encountered for raising concerns about school conditions. How is the CJP planning to continue its campaign despite government restrictions in Rajasthan? The CJP plans to persist with its 'School Theek Karo' campaign in Rajasthan by actively inspecting schools and bringing attention to their conditions, despite the government's issued guidelines that restrict access and oversight.

Mafik died on Saturday from severe head injuries sustained during the alleged assault at the family's residence, according to a statement issued by the CJP, according to PTI.

The incident took place in the Karisunda area of Bankura district after Hafeez participated in the nationwide "School Thik Karo" Abhiyan at the local government school in his village on August 13 to assess the condition of its infrastructure, the party said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CJP alleged that armed individuals identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP alleged that armed individuals identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the statement, Hafeez alleged in a video recorded from the hospital that a school teacher had informed the political workers about his civic inspection, which prompted the subsequent attack.

The alleged assailants demanded that Hafeez record a video apologising for highlighting the condition of the school and claiming that he had done so under external influence, the CJP said.

"When Hafeez refused to comply, the individuals allegedly launched a violent assault on his family," it said.

Hafeez suffered a severe neck injury while his father sustained critical blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the statement.

Also Read | Students detained ahead of Amit Shah's Alwar visit as they planned protest to demand his resignation over CJP crackdown

‘Will not be silenced and intimidated’: CJP

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the assault, Hafeez recorded a video from the hospital documenting his injuries and was subsequently forced to flee to Kolkata due to continuing safety concerns, the CJP said.

His father later succumbed to the injuries on August 15, it said.

CJP founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke said, "We will not be silenced and intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father's death. Our CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice."

Dipke launched the "School Thik Karo" campaign to highlight the condition of government schools and push for improvements in school infrastructure and education. As part of the campaign, citizens have been encouraged to visit government schools, assess their condition and bring deficiencies to public attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reacting to the incident, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, "We are very concerned for Abdul. His father has died at the hands of goons who allegedly belong to the BJP. What was his crime? That he planned on conducting a social audit of his local government school. Abdul, the entire CJP family is with you. We will not rest until those goons are brought to justice! @WBPolice, do your job immediately."

The CJP also alleged that no medico-legal case was initiated and no FIR was registered following the initial assault.

It called for an impartial investigation into the alleged violence, the circumstances surrounding Mafik's death and the alleged failure to initiate due legal proceedings.

The outfit demanded immediate action by the Indas police station to apprehend those accused of the attack and ensure the safety of Hafeez and his family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A CJP National Working Committee delegation, led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, will visit West Bengal to stand in solidarity with Hafeez and his family and to demand justice and accountability, according to the statement.

(Inputs from PTI)