CJP protest prompts rare selfie message from Modi on paper leak: Here's what PM said

The swelling 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a rare video message late Friday, acknowledging the scale of the issue and announcing that the Centre will move a bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved.

PM Modi's rare selfie video message amid CJP protest over exam irregularities and paper leaks

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The assurance was followed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, who made the decision after meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protest on June 28, had been on a hunger strike to push the demands of the protesters of government accountability in exam irregularities as well as education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Track July 24 CJP Jantar Mantar protest updates here

Addressing the concerns of students and parents, Modi said in his late-night message that the government recognised the gravity of the crisis. "Friends, I know that paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents."

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{{^usCountry}} While PM Modi has frequently addressed the nation, standalone video messages responding to an ongoing protest movement have been relatively uncommon from him, making this a rare instance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While PM Modi has frequently addressed the nation, standalone video messages responding to an ongoing protest movement have been relatively uncommon from him, making this a rare instance. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister said the government had taken several steps over the past two-and-a-half months against those responsible for leaks.

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“Therefore, over the last two-and-a-half months, many concrete steps have been taken. The culprits have been arrested and they are in jail.”

Priority was students' academic year

PM Modi said the government's foremost priority was ensuring that students did not lose an academic year because of the controversy.

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"Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students did not lose one academic year. Conducting the examinations at the earliest was therefore essential."

He added that the government worked to complete the examinations for around 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time.

"The government used its full strength to ensure that examinations for around 22 lakh students were conducted in the minimum possible time."

Heavy police force deployed as protesters in large numbers continue their protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak

Referring to the declaration of results, the Prime Minister said the examination process had now largely concluded. However, Modi stressed that the government would not stop at completing the examinations and declaring results.

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"Just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also declared. Reports of successful students celebrating are coming in from across the country… But we are not among those who would be satisfied with just that," he said.

Next set of measures

Announcing the next set of measures, Modi said he had directed departments to prepare a legal framework for fast-track courts and stricter penalties.

"That is why I directed the departments today to prepare provisions for fast-track courts. The departments worked continuously and by late night submitted to me a draft providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment."

The Prime Minister said the draft would be discussed by the Union Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

Heavy police force deployed near Jantar Mantar amid the Cockroach Janata Party's ongoing protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in Delhi on Thursday.

"The draft will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. After incorporating the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, it will be given its final shape."

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He added that the government would seek to pass the legislation as early as possible when Parliament reconvenes next week.

"The second week of Parliament begins on Monday, and we will make every effort to get this Bill passed by the House at the earliest."

CJP protest

The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ became an overnight sensation in May after remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing certain unemployed youth and social media activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing.

Turning the remarks that many youngsters described as an insult into a badge of honour, Boston University-graduate Abhijeet Dipke created its website and social media accounts a day after the CJI's remarks on May 15. Within days its Instagram page had amassed more than millions of followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.

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The outfit, floated as a satirical response, went on to become a youth movement with Dipke returning to India and holding multi-city demonstration, on the last day of which — June 20 — he announced a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, saying that it would end only with the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest intensified last weekend after Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly “forcibly” removed from the protest site and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital by authorities amid deteriorating health condition.

On Monday, July 20, scores turned up at Jantar Mantar and areas around on CJP's call for march to Parliament as Monsoon Session kicked off there with PM Modi's customary address in which he said facts and logic leave no room for “disruption”.

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Tear gas, lathis and thick security lines then stopped the protesters from marching towards Parliament.

Police personnel use tear gas to disperse protesters during Cockroach Janata Party (CJP ) demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, July 22

Intermittent clashes of protesters and security personnel have since then been reported while internet has been banned in parts of Central Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar protest site, and several metro station entry gates have been closed in phases.