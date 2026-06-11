CJP protest news LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Pune today, to unveil education manifesto

CJP protest news LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide protest campaign against alleged irregularities in examinations, as part of which, a protest will take place in Pune today at 4pm. The CJP also renewed its demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. ...Read More

Addressing a press conference in Pune, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would release its education manifesto later in the day, coinciding with the start of a nationwide agitation from the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to participate in the protest, which Dipke said would be conducted peacefully.

"We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Focus on exam reforms

According to Dipke, the manifesto lays out a series of reforms aimed at addressing long-standing concerns raised by students.

"The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," he said.

The proposed measures come amid growing concerns over alleged paper leaks, delayed results and irregularities in recruitment and competitive examinations across the country.

March to begin from Pune culminate in Delhi

Dipke said the campaign would begin in Pune before travelling to several cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru. The movement is expected to culminate at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.

Reiterating the group's demand, he claimed the campaign would continue until the education minister stepped down.

"We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students," he claimed.