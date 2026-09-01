CJP news LIVE updates: Key SC hearing on quashing FIRs expected today; CJI says ‘no defects please’
CJP protest latest news: The CJP protests, which activist Sonam Wangchuk joined, began from Jantar Mantar in June over alleged irregularities. The protests were eventually called off after talks with Centre on July 25, with withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters among the demands.
CJP protest latest news: Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of criminal cases registered in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in July, joining the Centre's effort to bring criminal proceedings arising from the agitation - to an end....Read More
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the applications before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and said separate pleas had been filed for the four states where FIRs linked to the protests were required to be quashed.
"We have also filed four different applications for different states where FIRs would require to be quashed. If the papers could be called for and all matters be listed at 2 pm," said Mehta.
The CJI, who heads the bench hearing the matter, agreed to hear the applications together but asked the states to ensure that their pleas were free from defects. "Okay! We will take them together. Please, make sure the applications are free from defects," CJI Kant said.
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- 1 Sept 2026, 02:01:57 PM IST
CJP protest news LIVE: Security upped across New Delhi ahead of Sept 5 march
CJP protest news LIVE: Security has been upped across the New Delhi district ahead of a protest march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from India Gate to the Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Marg, near Jantar Mantar on September 5, PTI news agency reported, citing police sources on Tuesday.
Delhi Police has enhanced security arrangements in and around Jantar Mantar, where additional personnel have been deployed and barricading has been put in place as a precautionary measure ahead of the proposed march, the above-mentioned sources said.
The CJP has announced the march from India Gate to the Police Headquarters. A police source said that no permission has been granted for the proposed march so far.
- 1 Sept 2026, 01:37:02 PM IST
CJP news LIVE: Centre moves SC seeking quashing of 13 FIRs linked to CJP-led protests
CJP news LIVE: Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of 13 FIRs registered in connection with the CJP-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other parts of the capital between July 20 and 25.
Through the Delhi Police, the Centre has also proposed registration of one fresh FIR against 2,873 persons who were prima facie reported to have "serious criminal antecedents", with their individual roles to be investigated, HT earlier reported.
The Centre has said no further FIR would be registered in connection with the incidents covered by its application and invoked the Supreme Court's extraordinary powers under Article 142 to seek quashing of the 13 cases.
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- 1 Sept 2026, 01:30:08 PM IST
CJP protest latest news: Saurav Das says high-level engagements with govt already on
CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das reaffirmed the party's commitment to stand by the youth, stating that high-level engagements with the government are underway over withdrawal of cases and compensation.
Das welcomed the Centre filing the petition as a major breakthrough resulting from consistent high-level government dialogue following initial assurances given on July 25.
He noted that representative delegations had engaged in discussions regarding compensation and case withdrawals, including multiple meetings conducted at his home in Pondicherry.
"Today we received news that the Delhi Police has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating that they do not wish to pursue the FIRs filed. I believe there are about 13 FIRs in Delhi, which they have mentioned in the application," Das said.
- 1 Sept 2026, 01:12:24 PM IST
CJP protest latest news: Watching SC hearing closely today, says CJP, 2 reiterates demands
CJP protest latest news: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the outfit will be closely monitoring the events in the Supreme Court today.
Taking to X, Ranka reiterated two of CJP's key demands, describing them as having been accepted by the Union minister on July 25, that are still unmet:
1. Quashing of FIRs against protestors and no future FIRs
2. Compensation for the families of NEET victims
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- 1 Sept 2026, 01:09:16 PM IST
CJP protest latest news: Sonam Wangchuk on why he softened Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand
CJP protest latest news: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has revealed that he softened his demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation during negotiations with the government, making protection from legal harassment of protesting students his “non-negotiable” condition for ending his hunger strike.
Wangchuk, speaking to Prakhar Gupta on the PGX podcast, said that by July 22 he no longer considered Pradhan's resignation his top priority as he became increasingly concerned about the possibility of violence spreading to other cities. Read full report here
- 1 Sept 2026, 01:08:06 PM IST
CJP protest latest news: Cockroach party's cryptic post on expected SC hearing over FIRs
CJP protest latest news: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday shared a cryptic post, reacting to the expected Supreme Court hearing over quashing of FIRs filed in connection with the Jantar Mantar protest it led in June and July.
“Consider yourself under observation,” the CJP said in a post on X, sharing it along with a picture.
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- 1 Sept 2026, 12:46:55 PM IST
CJP protest latest news: Key SC hearing on quashing of FIRs expected today
CJP protest latest news: Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking its nod to quash criminal cases registered in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in July, joining the Centre’s move to end the criminal proceedings arising from the agitation.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the applications before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying that separate applications had been filed on behalf of the four states where FIRs arising from the protests were required to be quashed.
“We have also filed four different applications for different states where FIRs would require to be quashed. If the papers could be called for and all matters be listed at 2 pm,” said Mehta.
The CJI, who heads the bench in the matter, agreed to take up the applications together but asked the states to ensure that the pleas were free from defects. “Okay! We will take them together. Please, make sure the applications are free from defects,” CJI Kant said. Read full report here