CJP news LIVE updates: Key SC hearing on quashing FIRs expected today; CJI says ‘no defects please’

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the applications before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and said separate pleas had been filed for the four states where FIRs linked to the protests were required to be quashed.

"We have also filed four different applications for different states where FIRs would require to be quashed. If the papers could be called for and all matters be listed at 2 pm," said Mehta.

The CJI, who heads the bench hearing the matter, agreed to hear the applications together but asked the states to ensure that their pleas were free from defects. "Okay! We will take them together. Please, make sure the applications are free from defects," CJI Kant said.