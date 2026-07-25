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CJP protest today LIVE updates: Wangchuk's 'character certificate' jibe at critics; 18 metro stations closed

By Priyanshu Priya
Jul 25, 2026, 07:38:53 IST

CJP protest today LIVE updates: Sonam Wangchuk reiterated that there was no deal with the government. He said his foremost concern during negotiations was ensuring that students participating in the protests were protected from violence and legal action.

A man holds a poster as he participates in a demonstration held in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
A man holds a poster as he participates in a demonstration held in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

CJP protest today LIVE updates: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday hit back at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asking why he needed a "character certificate" for his commitment to the students' movement. His remarks came even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a second round of talks with the Centre, which has reportedly given written assurances on some of the protesters' key demands....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 25 Jul 2026, 07:38:53 AM IST

    CJP protest updates today: CJP says sacking NTA officials not enough

    CJP protest updates today: Reacting to the Centre's decision to sack 47 NTA officials, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the move alone was not enough.

    "We'll have to look into a lot of details, but we're talking about the same thing again. The ultimate accountability is with the education minister, because he is directly responsible for all the paper leaks and students who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak. He will have to resign," Ranka told ANI.

  • 25 Jul 2026, 07:36:43 AM IST

    CJP protest updates today: CJP warns of tougher protest if Pradhan doesn't resign

    CJP protest updates today: After meeting with the Centre, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had responded positively on compensation and legal issues, with an in-principle agreement reached. However, he said there was still no concrete decision on the party's key demand — Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

    "If Pradhan does not resign, then let us know; then there is no point in this kind of meeting. We will work on our future strategy... If the government continues this way, then we will be forced to opt for the tough stance," Ranka told news agency ANI.

  • 25 Jul 2026, 07:34:13 AM IST

    CJP protest updates today: List of 18 metro stations closed on July 25

    CJP protest updates today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that certain metro stations will remain closed from 7:30am today, July 25, 2026, until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, as per DMRC.

    Here is the list-

    1. Lok Kalyan Marg

    2. Rajiv Chowk

    3. Patel Chowk

    4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

    5. Barakhambha Road

    6. Supreme Court

    7. Seva Teerth

    8. Janpath

    9. Mandi House

    10. Central Secretariat

    11. ITO

    12. Delhi Gate

    13. Indraprastha

    14. Khan Market

    15. Jor Bagh

    16. Shivaji Stadium

    17. Jhandewalan

    18. New Delhi

    DMRC also said that train services on the Airport Express Line will only run between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

  • 25 Jul 2026, 07:28:09 AM IST

    CJP protest updates today: Wangchuk says 'treated like a prisoner' at Safdarjung Hospital

    CJP protest updates today: In a video released late Friday, Sonam Wangchuk alleged that after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner". He claimed he was not allowed to move freely, meet visitors or keep his mobile phone and laptop.

    "It was like being in North Korea," he said.

    He further alleged that despite the Delhi High Court allowing his transfer to Medanta Hospital, authorities delayed his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital by several hours.

    According to Wangchuk, Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh later met him at Medanta Hospital and agreed to positively consider compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, along with a discussion in Parliament on accountability and reforms in the examination system.

    He, however, maintained that he would not end his hunger strike until the government assured him in writing that peaceful protesters would not face legal action.

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