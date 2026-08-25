CJP's Saurav Das questions Kiren Rijiju over ‘smash the patriarchy' remarks: ‘When will they learn’

Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Tuesday responded to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “smash the patriarchy” campaign, alleging that the issue was being presented as a “Hindu-Muslim” matter.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das launched an attack on parliamentary affairs mnister Kiren Rijiju. (File Photo)

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Taking to X, Das questioned why anyone would object to the campaign and said it was aimed at addressing patriarchy.

“When will these people ever learn? How could anyone possibly object to ‘smash patriarchy’? Why is he trying to make this a Hindu-Muslim issue?” Das said.

Das also referred to Rijiju’s remarks on protests, alleging that the Union minister had previously made comments about violence during protests that he disagreed with.

He referred to Rijiju’s reported remarks that no students had died and no bullets had been fired during a protest, and criticised the minister’s handling of the issue.

“This is the same Minister that has the audacity to go on interviews and say ‘but no students died at the protest’, ‘but no bullets were fired at the protest’!” Das said.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged Rijiju to stop doing what he described as “anti-minority” politics and focus instead on fixing issues that affect people’s everyday lives, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, air and water quality and food safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged Rijiju to stop doing what he described as “anti-minority” politics and focus instead on fixing issues that affect people’s everyday lives, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, air and water quality and food safety. {{/usCountry}}

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“Mr. Rijiju, stop this anti-minority rajneeti and focus on fixing our schools, colleges, roads, healthcare, air, water, adulterated food, and so on even after 80 years of independence!”

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What Rijiju said

Das’s reaction came after Rijiju on Monday launched a scathing attack on Gandhi, accusing him of targeting only Hindus while ignoring the plight of Muslim women while talking about “smashing” the patriarchy.

Taking to social media platform X, Rijiju questioned the Congress party's selective approach to social reform.

"Congress says, 'Smash patriarchy.' Why always target only Hindus? What about minority women? What about Triple Talaq? Are Muslim girls not our sisters & betis? If you truly stand with women, stand with every woman, every community, every time," Rijiju posted.

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Rijiju further highlighted achievements by women working “leading” ISRO, winning medals and asserted that "Nari Shakti" (woman power) is thriving across various sectors.

“Our Indian betis are leading in ISRO, flying fighter jets & winning medals at the Olympics. Nari Shakti is visible in Lakhpati Didis & Drone Didis. Do not undermine Indian betis to divide Indian society.”

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘smash the patriarchy’

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At a ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event in Pune last week, Gandhi highlighted several issues concerning women’s safety, rights and social control, and lashed out at “Manusmriti mindset.”

Interacting with students at his outreach programme, Gandhi said women belonged to themselves and not to their fathers, husbands or sons, and slammed the Manusmriti’s prescription that a woman should remain under the authority of male relatives at every stage of her life.

The Congress leader underscored that women and girls are India’s strength, its foundation and its future and called for "suppressing" the patriarchy, which he said, “scares, threatens, and controls” women.

“Together we have to finish this patriarchy -- smash the patriarchy! And my message to you, simple message: Be loud, be proud, and fight for your space in society.”

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Referring to the Manusmriti, Gandhi quoted a verse from the ancient text which says a woman must obey her father in her childhood, in youth she belongs to her husband, and when he is dead, she belongs to her sons.

“These words are a shame. These words should not have been spoken,” the Congress leader said.

“You belong to nobody, except yourself...” he added.