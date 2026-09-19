'Monarchy ended but...': Scindia faces backlash as video shows MP rebuke citizen flagging poor roads

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was slammed on social media, with users saying that the monarchy ended, but the BJP leader didn't get the “memo”.

This came after a video of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia's interaction with a voter went viral on social media, (PTI File)

This came after a video of Scindia's interaction with a voter went viral on social media, in which the Rajya Sabha MP was seen asking the person not to use “this language” toward him when the voter said nobody would vote if the road was not built.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The monarchy ended, but apparently nobody sent Scindia the memo. A citizen says, “Build the road on time, or we won’t vote.” Scindia replies, “Never use this language in front of me,” a user wrote on X while sharing the video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The user said that citizens were voters, not subjects, and targeted Scindia, who is the head of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user said that citizens were voters, not subjects, and targeted Scindia, who is the head of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Sir, your ancestors were kings. You’re an elected politician. Citizens are voters, not subjects in your kingdom,” they added.

Another user said that while the privy purses were abolished and the monarchy ended, “politicians think they are above common people. Do not vote for such arrogant politicians.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I request the citizens to complete the construction of the road and then pay toll tax to Govt. This will show everyone the real capability of Indians. After that, CM and MPs and MLAs will mention you in their speeches and probably invite you to their office and give you a shawl if you are lucky,” another social media user said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“His Highness Shrimant Maharaja Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia,” a user wrote.

Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP’s Guna

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had lost the 2019 parliamentary elections as a Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, was in the constituency, this time as a BJP leader, on Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He inaugurated development works related to education, electricity and public facilities in Guna’s Bamori area to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, inaugurated a new degree college building constructed at a cost of ₹5.34 crore, a bridge on the Guna-Umai-Sirsi road built at ₹1.9 crore and a 33/11 KVA power substation at Mudra Hanuman constructed at a cost of ₹3.08 crore.

"PM Modi has dedicated 25 years of his life to serving the country and has continuously worked towards its development. The transformation that India has witnessed over the past 12 years is a direct testimony to this dedication. The world is looking at India from a new perspective," Scindia said at the gathering.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He cited the presence of the Russian and Chinese presidents together on Indian soil (for the BRICS Summit) as an example of India's growing global stature.

Countries with differences and conflicts had agreed to a joint declaration in New Delhi, on India's initiative, Scindia asserted.

India's stature and respect have increased on international platforms. The country is moving forward as the world's fourth-largest economy," he said.

Referring to the new degree college building in Bamori, Scindia said it was not merely a building but a new opportunity for girls and youths in the region to pursue higher education. He also added that work was ongoing to strengthen the power infrastructure in the Bamori assembly constituency.

He said the constituency had 53 power substations, adding that the 33/11 KVA substation at Mudra Hanuman, built at a cost of ₹3.08 crore, would further strengthen the electricity supply in the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}