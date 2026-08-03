CJP to hold its first core committee meeting on Aug 5 to discuss future plans

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold its first core committee meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Wednesday to discuss its future course, organisational expansion and the public issues it plans to address in the coming months.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said members from across the country have been invited to attend the meeting. (PTI)

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said members from across the country have been invited to attend the meeting. “This meeting has been called to decide our agenda. We will discuss how to expand the organisation, identify the issues we should take up in the interest of the people, and chart the roadmap for the outfit,” Dipke said on Monday.

He dismissed speculation that CJP could transform into a political party, asserting that it will continue to function as a people’s movement. “We have no intention of turning the organisation into a political outfit. We want it to continue as a people’s movement.”

“Given the current circumstances, I see no reason to convert CJP into a political party,” adding, “When votes are being deleted, people are losing faith in the electoral process, when they vote for someone in the morning and by the evening someone else gets elected, when they elect MLAs and MPs from one party and they switch their allegiance to another political party, and political parties are split with the help of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), forming a political party is not the solution.”

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Responding to a demand by a Surat-based Right to Information (RTI) activist seeking an inquiry into his family’s finances, Dipke said he will make documents related to his educational loan, scholarship and academic qualifications public.

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“If Prime Minister Modi ji is willing to make his educational degree public, I am also ready to make public all my documents related to my educational loan and scholarship. I have my original degree, and I hope the Prime Minister’s degree is genuine as well. Let him make his documents public, and I will do the same,” he said.

CJP led the 36-day-long student protest over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak and other alleged exam irregularities at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.