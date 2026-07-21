CJP won't march to Parliament again, Dipke says 'police will hurt youth again'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said the outfit would not attempt another march to Parliament, saying, "Police will hurt youth again."

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. (PTI)

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He also accused the Delhi Police of using "brutality and cruelty" during Monday's protest march in the national capital, alleging that police personnel assaulted student protesters and used excessive force to disperse the crowd.

"Yesterday we saw with what brutality and cruelty the Delhi Police beat the children. They cracked the heads of 12-year-old girls. And it was male police officers who did this," Dipke said.

Follow live updates: CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke says 'won't march again because police will hurt youth again', apologises to injured students

'Thugs in police uniforms'

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged, "Gunde bhare the Delhi Police ki vardi mein kal (Thugs were filled in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday)," claiming that police personnel assaulted and manhandled young protesters during the demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged, "Gunde bhare the Delhi Police ki vardi mein kal (Thugs were filled in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday)," claiming that police personnel assaulted and manhandled young protesters during the demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke also claimed that a girl was critically injured after being struck on the neck with a baton. "There is a girl who is still in a critical condition at RML. The police hit her on the neck with a baton. She is critical because after being hit on the neck, she fell to the ground. Then the stampede happened. If anything happens to that girl, the Delhi Police and Narendra Modi's government are responsible," he said.

He questioned the police's handling of the protest, alleging that authorities could have used water cannons instead of resorting to baton charges.

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"If they wanted to stop the march, they could have used water cannons. They're just children, after all. These were 17-18-year-old children. We had been sitting here peacefully for a month. Nothing went wrong. Yesterday, the first attack came from the Delhi Police. They used batons, and then a stampede broke out," Dipke said.

Dipke also raised questions about the presence of stones near the protest site, alleging that the incident had been "planned and orchestrated" by the Delhi Police.

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"And where did all those trucks full of stones come from yesterday? The Delhi Police aren't even letting a bird flap its wings here. Every one of our members is being searched, their bags are being checked, their pockets are being checked. Barriers were blocking everything; people weren't being allowed in. In such a situation, where did the trucks full of stones around Jantar Mantar come from? The Delhi Police should answer this," he said.

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He further alleged that some people in plain clothes were handed batons and claimed they were dressed in Delhi Police uniforms.

"The Delhi Police had planned and orchestrated this beforehand. Yesterday, they even gave batons to some people in plain clothes who weren't police. Hooligans were dressed in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday. They beat the children after removing their name tags," Dipke alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)