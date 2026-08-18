CJP's Ashutosh Ranka alleges Kolkata meet cancelled after venue owners ‘threatened’ by BJP leaders

Cockroach Janta Party national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday alleged that the outfit’s planned Kolkata meet-up has been cancelled after owners of the place they had booked received threats from BJP leaders.

Ashutosh Ranka vowed that the Cockroaches of Bengal will continue to visit schools in the state. (Hindustan Times)

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Taking to X, Ranka said, “Our scheduled Kolkata Meet-Up at Bharat Sabha Hall in North Kolkata has now been cancelled after the owners received threats from BJP leaders. 6 other halls refused stating massive pressure from the state.

He expressed disappointment over the cancellation of interaction with the youth of Kolkata and remarked that this move only proves that the BJP is scared of cockroaches.

Deep Dive Why was the Kolkata meet-up of the Cockroach Janta Party canceled? The meet-up was canceled because the venue owners received threats from BJP leaders, leading to the cancellation of the booking. What is the objective of the 'School Thik Karo' campaign launched by the CJP? The 'School Thik Karo' campaign aims to inspect government schools in villages and towns to address issues such as poor infrastructure, lack of basic amenities, and to push the Bengal government for improvements. How did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke initiate the 'School Thik Karo' campaign? Dipke initiated the campaign by conducting a school audit on Independence Day at a government school in his native village, where he highlighted various deficiencies in facilities available to students.

“This only reinforces the fact that the BJP is scared of the cockroaches. And while we will indeed miss out on interacting with the lovely Cockroaches of Bengal, we promise to make up for it with a much bigger event very soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} This comes amid the CJP’s ongoing “School Theek Karo” campaign, where members of the outfit will visit government schools in towns and villages to inspect their working conditions and amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes amid the CJP’s ongoing “School Theek Karo” campaign, where members of the outfit will visit government schools in towns and villages to inspect their working conditions and amenities. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranka vowed that the Cockroaches of Bengal will continue to visit schools in the state and will push the Bengal government to get them fixed.

“Most importantly, Cockroaches of Bengal will continue to visit govt schools and push the Bengal govt to get them fixed. The more you stop us, the bigger we become,” he added.

What is the “School Theek Karo” campaign

After a successful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, that led to the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CJP charted its new plan in action – which is to inspect government schools in villages and towns of every state.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke started the campaign on August 15 with a visit to a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

Dipke could be seen interacting with young girls, seeking their feedback on the school amenities. Based on their inputs, CJP listed the poor water supply, lack of drinking water, benches, dirty washrooms and broken windows as some of the issues troubling the students.

Following his visit, the local gram panchayat ordered repair works at the government school, news agency PTI reported. Santuk Pimpri Sarpanch Vijay Puri said damaged windows and defunct CCTV cameras are being changed.

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"Abhijeet Dipke came to the school and checked its amenities. We have started working on them (infrastructure gaps highlighted by him). (Damaged) windows are being changed, and defunct CCTV cameras are being replaced," Puri told PTI.

"We are installing new window frames. There was also an issue of shortage of water in the toilets. We have arranged round-the-clock supply of water in the washrooms," the sarpanch informed.

Father of a volunteer killed in West Bengal

Recently in Karisunda area of Bankura district in West Bengal, father of a 25-year-old volunteer – who had participated in the nationwide "School Thik Karo" Abhiyan– was killed after sustaining severe head injuries during the alleged assault at the family's residence, according to a statement issued by the CJP, as per news agency PTI.

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Volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez alleged in a video recorded at the hospital that a school teacher had alerted political workers about his civic inspection, which allegedly led to the attack.

According to the CJP, the alleged assailants then pressured Hafeez to record a video apologising for raising concerns over the school’s condition and claiming that he had acted under outside influence.

The CJP said that when Hafeez refused to comply with their demand, the individuals allegedly assaulted his family members. Hafeez suffered a serious injury to his neck, while his father sustained critical blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the statement.

Dipke says win for Abdul and his father

Sharing that the principal of school in Limbala village in Hingoli district in Maharashtra has been removed, Dipke called it a “win” and dedicated it to Abdul and his father.

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Taking to X, he said, “First big victory for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district. The alcoholic principal has been suspended.”

“I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father. As Abdul said yesterday- “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge.”

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