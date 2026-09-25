CJP's nationwide protest from Oct 2 if CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign: Abhijeet Dipke

The ‘Cockroach’ movement has threatened to launch nationwide protests from October 2 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday.

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference alleging the Election Commission is stealing votes and demanding the resignation of the ECI Chief within 48 hours, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The group said the protests would begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti and subsequently be taken to cities across the country.

Deep Dive What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? The main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party include Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a freeze on the ongoing special intensive revision of voter rolls, and the repeal of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act of 2023. Why does the CJP believe the removal of names from the voter rolls is an issue? The CJP highlights that more than 13 crore names were excluded from draft electoral rolls across India, which undermines voter rights and the integrity of the electoral process. How will CJP's protests be organized if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign? If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, CJP plans to organize nationwide protests starting in Mumbai on October 2 and spreading to cities across India, similar to their previous Jantar Mantar movement.

“This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy,” it said.