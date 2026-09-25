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CJP's nationwide protest from Oct 2 if CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign: Abhijeet Dipke

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October,” said Abhijeet Dipke.

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 11:51:41 IST
By HT News Desk
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The ‘Cockroach’ movement has threatened to launch nationwide protests from October 2 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday.

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference alleging the Election Commission is stealing votes and demanding the resignation of the ECI Chief within 48 hours, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference alleging the Election Commission is stealing votes and demanding the resignation of the ECI Chief within 48 hours, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

The group said the protests would begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti and subsequently be taken to cities across the country.

Deep Dive

What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party include Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a freeze on the ongoing special intensive revision of voter rolls, and the repeal of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act of 2023.

Why does the CJP believe the removal of names from the voter rolls is an issue?

The CJP highlights that more than 13 crore names were excluded from draft electoral rolls across India, which undermines voter rights and the integrity of the electoral process.

How will CJP's protests be organized if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign?

If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, CJP plans to organize nationwide protests starting in Mumbai on October 2 and spreading to cities across India, similar to their previous Jantar Mantar movement.
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“This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy,” it said.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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