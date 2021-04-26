Claims of black pepper, honey, ginger curing Covid-19 is fake, tweets PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to Twitter on Sunday to check the fact on a claim that has been going around on social media about black pepper, ginger, and honey offering cure for Covid-19 disease. The post claims that this home remedy was discovered by a student of Pondicherry University and has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). None of which PIB said were true.

“It is being claimed in the news that a student of Pondicherry University has found home remedies for Covid-19 and it has also been approved by WHO. Do not share such confusing messages. Trust only the official sources for the correct information related to,” PIB tweeted on April 25.

Although ginger, honey, and black pepper have been known to help with common cold there is no scientific proof of it helping to fight Covid-19. WHO has also not approved of any home remedies for Covid-19 till date.

PIB had fact-checked a similar claim of onions and rock salt curing Covid-19. “In a viral post and audio on social media it is being claimed that intake of rock salt with raw onion helps in recovering from Covid-19. This claim is fake. There is no scientific evidence that raw onion and rock salt intake can treat Covid-19,” the bureau had tweeted on April 21.

India recorded upwards of 3,00,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day. The country has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases as the second wave wreaks havoc on the nation’s healthcare. People everywhere are desperate for a cure and are settling for unvetted methods of prevention circulating online every day.