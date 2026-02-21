Clashes erupt between two communities in MP over use of loudspeakers in places of worship

The use of loudspeakers at places of worship triggered violent clashes between two communities in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday. Days after the violence, the town remained peaceful on Saturday after around 500 police personnel were deployed. (PTI)

The clashes reportedly erupted at 10 pm on Thursday near Azad Chowk in Sihora town of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, where places of worship of two different communities were in close proximity, PTI reported.

The clash erupted when an 'aarti' was being performed at the temple, while prayers were also underway at the nearby place of worship.

Officials said that the town remained largely peaceful on Saturday after the security was intensified.

How the clashes began? Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur Zone) Pramod Verma said that members of both communities had earlier agreed not to use loudspeakers while religious service was underway at the other place of worship. However, this agreement was violated by one of them, which led to arguments and soon escalated into stone pelting between both communities.

"We have now removed loudspeakers from both the places of worship," the official was quoted as saying.

A police official said that a reminder has been issued in the area to follow the state government's 2023 regulation banning the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible decibel limits at religious places. The said notification was issued back in 2023, soon after Mohan Yadav took oath as chief minister.

Also read: Chhattisgarh district court acquits 17 in 2023 Biranpur communal clash

Days after the violence, the town remained peaceful on Saturday after around 500 police personnel were deployed. The security was heightened, and police personnel were seen equipped with anti-riot gear and the use of drones for aerial surveillance. Sensitive districts, including Jabalpur, Katni and Seoni, also say they are implementing intensified security measures.

60 people arrested in connection with clashes Police officials also informed that as many as 60 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism.

"Sihora is peaceful, and the situation is fully under control. Sixty people have been arrested so far, and five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered," Inspector General Verma said.

One case was registered on the day of clashes on Thursday, while the other three were filed on Friday and one on Saturday. The charges include rioting and defiling places of worship under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also read: Farmers clash with police in Barnala, scores detained in Sangrur

Case registered against defiling ‘mazar’, damaging temple Around 49 people arrested in the case related to damage to a temple were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Other cases have been registered related to defiling of a 'mazar' (shrine), damaging a fruit vendor's handcart, burning of tendu leaves stored at a Muslim woman's premises and damage to electricity meters.

Meanwhile, as peace resumed in the town, markets reopened on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)