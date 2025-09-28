Cleric arrested day after violence rocks Bareilly

Bareilly/Meerut : The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the violence that erupted in Bareilly a day ago, after the cleric made an announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, officials said. Police personnel stand guard outside a dargah, a day after clashes between police and locals, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (PTI)

Khan has been sent to judicial custody, said police, adding that they have registered 10 first information reports (FIR) so far against 2,000 people, several of them unidentified. Thirty-nine people have been arrested in the case so far.Officers also said internet services in the area have been suspended, saying social media was used to incite violence on Friday.

Responding to the developments, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said “a maulana in Bareilly forgot who holds power in the state” and assumed “he could disrupt the system at will.” “We made it clear that there will be no blockade and no curfew,” he said at an event in Lucknow.

Deputy inspector general of police (Bareilly Range) Ajay Kumar Sahni said that social media was used to gather people and incite violence. “A large number of weapons and stones have been recovered from the protestors... Police personnel were fired at and stones were also pelted... 22 policemen have been injured. Empty shells, cartridges, pistols, and broken glass bottles have been recovered from the protest site,” he added. Police said large crowds holding “I Love Muhammad” posters gathered outside the cleric’s residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area, after Friday prayers, with people expressing anger over the suspension of the demonstration. People aware of the matter said Khan made a last-minute announcement on the demonstration, saying the authorities did not grant permission.

On Thursday, the cleric had warned that the demonstration would go ahead “at any cost”.

Adityanath said that the action taken by his government will serve as a lesson.

“The lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before indulging in riots. What kind of way is this to stop governance? Before 2017, this was the norm in UP, but since 2017, we haven’t even allowed curfew to be imposed. Uttar Pradesh’s story of development begins here,” he added.

The CM also launched a sharp attack on previous governments, alleging that rioters were honoured. “Rioters were welcomed, professional criminals and mafias were saluted by those in power. The ruling leaders even shook hands with their dogs. You must have seen how the head of the government felt proud shaking hands with a mafia’s dog,” he added.

Initially, Khan was placed under house arrest, but was moved to an undisclosed location for questioning at night. Officials are also examining phones of Khan and his supporters to ascertain their role in the violence. Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya confirmed his arrest on Saturday.

On Friday night, Adityanath held a video conference with senior officials, directing them to take strict action against those involved in the unrest.

Khan, the founder of IMC, has been politically active for over two decades with some influence in Bareilly and nearby districts. He is also the direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam — one of the most prominent sects in the subcontinent. Violence unfolded outside a small mosque adjoining the Islamia ground in the city and near the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of the Barelvi sect.

As crowds attempted to march towards the Islamia Inter College ground, police tried to stop them at Khalil Tiraha, triggering stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles and shops by the demonstrators.