Close shave for Rakesh Tikait as car collides with nilgai in UP's Muzaffarnagar

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 11:05 AM IST

Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader, narrowly escaped injury in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, when a nilgai collided with his vehicle. 

Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, had a narrow escape in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district when a nilgai collided with the front portion of his vehicle, news agency PTI reported officials said on Saturday.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in New Delhi.(ANI file)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in New Delhi.(ANI file)

According to Rakesh Tikait, the accident took place when his vehicle was near the Meerpur bypass road in Muzaffarnagar district. A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and collided with his car, even as the BKU leader escaped unhurt.

On getting information, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait's residence to check on the farmer leader.

This is a developing copy. More details are awaited.

