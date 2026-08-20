Clothes with CBI badge, fake IDs: ‘Special 26’ style raid busted in Delhi

A fake CBI raid was foiled at a businessman's house in Delhi's Rohini. As per officials, around 8-10 people reached the house posing as agents from the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI), trying to enter the residence.
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According to the family's complaint, the group arrived at the residence and claimed that they had come to conduct a CBI search. However, after the alleged officials were unable to provide proper authorisation to the family, the police were called.
As per a report by news agency ANI, the group did not leave the residence and insisted they were CBI officials sent for the purpose of a raid. The spectacle also caused neighbours to gather, who also questioned the group and asked if they had a search warrant.
According to the complaint, when the group was asked to provide a copy of the notice authorising the search, they allegedly claimed that the document was inside their vehicle and left the spot on the pretext of bringing it.
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The family later called the police and shared the details of the incident. The complainant added that suspected fake officers were wearing clothes carrying the CBI insignia and were also carrying identity cards identifying themselves as CBI officials.
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The family later called the police and shared the details of the incident. The complainant added that suspected fake officers were wearing clothes carrying the CBI insignia and were also carrying identity cards identifying themselves as CBI officials.
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The family added that they received a purported notice through WhatsApp bearing the name and signature of the CBI Director.
While the message was deleted, the family had already taken a screenshot of it and submitted it to the police.
Furthermore, the incident was caught on CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood. An investigation has been launched into the matter.
This fake attempt has been compared to the Bollywood movie Special 26, starring Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee. In the movie, a team of tricksters pose as CBI officers and conduct raids to rob politicians and businessmen of their black money.
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Home/India News/Clothes with CBI badge, fake IDs: ‘Special 26’ style raid busted in Delhi
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