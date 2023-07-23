Houses, shops damaged in Leh as cloudburst triggers floods

Srinagar: A cloudburst triggered flash floods in the union territory of Ladakh on Friday night, causing debris to flow into market areas in Leh town and damaging over a dozen houses and shops , but there are no reports of any loss of life, officials said on Saturday.

A road covered in mud water due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Leh on Saturday. (ANI)

The flood water inundated some markets in Leh town and also washed away parked vehicles. However, no loss of life was reported from Leh or its adjacent localities. Locals said that flash flood brought muck and boulders in the markets and residential areas.

Police, army and local volunteers were involved in rescue operations throughout the night and main essential services have been restored in the affected areas. Locals said more damage was witnessed in Skampari and upper Leh. Heavy rains damaged Leh-Nubra road at Khardong and Khalsar villages. Standing agriculture crops were also damaged. Tourists could be seen helping locals in the rescue operations.

Leh municipal committee president Namgail said government teams are collecting details about damages caused by flash floods. “The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Leh town around 10 to 10.30 pm. Houses were damaged and few vehicles also got damaged in flood water. No loss of life was reported from any part of the Leh town. By morning all the essential services were restored.” He said two houses were completely damaged. “Many houses and shops got partially damaged in these floods.”

Officials said there were reports of damage to properties and agriculture land in Chokhang, Chubi, Khalshal, Katpa and Ladmdon areas and teams have been deputed to assess the damage due to the flashflood.

Power supply was affected in Khaltsi block as HT/LT networks were washed away due to the floods, officials said.

Ladakh’s Lt Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra praised armed forces for rescue operations. “On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I want to express my deep appreciation towards the jawans of XIV Corps, branches of BRO, ITBP along with PWD and Mechanical Department of Leh and the local volunteers for their prompt action and service to the people. In the face of disaster, we experienced exemplary collaboration between the Armed Forces in Ladakh, the concerned departments of the civil administration and volunteers from across Ladakh in dealing with the aftermath of the flash floods and heavy rain,” he said in tweet.

Police spokesman sought cooperation from people in the rescue and rehabilitation process which is still underway.

“Rescue and rehabilitation works in Leh town especially at Kakhsal, Sankar, Skampari, Chubbi, Zangsati and main market Gompa Sompa areas were started soon after the flash floods. The rescue works are still going on the war footing basis,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MeT office has predicted more rains in coming days and asked people to remain alert. “Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning is very likely at many places of Ladakh during next 24 hours. Some rainfall spells can be intense, localized and heavy which may generate Flash flood, mudslides at vulnerable spots. Accordingly, people are advised to remain alert,” MeT director Sonum Lotus said.

