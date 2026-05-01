CM Bhagwant Mann alcohol row, trust vote win: Punjab assembly sees action-packed day

Punjab assembly on Friday experienced an action-packed day with ruckus over the Opposition's demand for Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's alcohol test and a ‘unanimous’ motion being passed expressing confidence in the CM-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, just months before elections are due in the state early next year.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks in the State Assembly, in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Video Grab )

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The motion was brought by the Mann government after six Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, led by Raghav Chadha, switched from AAP to the BJP. The seventh AAP MP to switch was Swati Maliwal from Delhi.

“A few rumours have created some confusion among the general public. This Confidence Motion has been brought to clear all that confusion,” CM Mann said while speaking after his government won the trust vote.

Speaking about the recent desertion of Rajya Sabha members, Mann said, “When a broom is used to clean the dirt, few bristles come out, but it doesn’t affect the broom.”

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{{^usCountry}} The motion was boycotted by the entire opposition, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who alleged that Bhagwant Mann attended the session in an “inebriated” state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The motion was boycotted by the entire opposition, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who alleged that Bhagwant Mann attended the session in an “inebriated” state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said he will bring a copy of the confidence motion passed by the assembly along with him when he meets the President of India on May 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said he will bring a copy of the confidence motion passed by the assembly along with him when he meets the President of India on May 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing a press conference after the session ended, the Punjab CM launched an attack on the opposition Congress, saying that they should have at least opposed the motion by staying during the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a press conference after the session ended, the Punjab CM launched an attack on the opposition Congress, saying that they should have at least opposed the motion by staying during the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There were some rumours in recent days that 52 of the government MLAs are here, 51 are there. The Congress has created this ‘here and there’ chaos, but they weren't present during the voting on the confidence motion. At least they should have stayed and opposed it. Their not being present is also an approval of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Mann told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were some rumours in recent days that 52 of the government MLAs are here, 51 are there. The Congress has created this ‘here and there’ chaos, but they weren't present during the voting on the confidence motion. At least they should have stayed and opposed it. Their not being present is also an approval of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Mann told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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Drama in Punjab assembly, Mann's dope test sought

Before the confidence motion passed, the Punjab assembly saw dramatic scenes as members of the ruling AAP and opposition Congress stormed the well of the House amid the opposition's demand for an alcohol test on chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The House that reconvened after lunch break was adjourned as Congress MLAs demanded a breath analyser test on Mann, while the AAP MLAs retaliated with slogans.

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The Speaker also rejected the opposition's demand for an ‘immediate’ dope test on chief minister Mann and all MLAs during the ongoing special session of the Punjab assembly. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had raised concerns about Mann's ‘conduct’ and had written to the Speaker.

Joining the chorus for breath analyser and alcohol tests was the Punjab BJP, whose chief, Sunil Jakhar, called for tests for all legislators present in the state Assembly.

"If the government comes to the Assembly in an inebriated state, I believe it's not only an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, but also an insult to the temple of democracy," Jakhar said.

“The Punjab Assembly is considered the temple of democracy. If someone enters a temple or gurudwara under the influence of alcohol, it's contempt and disrespect. Whether CM Bhagwant Maan goes for a floor test today or not...I have one request: given the importance of today's special session, all leaders should definitely undergo a breathalyser test...If the breath analyser test of all leaders is done, then there will be no need for a floor test,” Jhakar was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

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Rejecting the allegations and ‘concerns’ raised by the opposition Congress, the ruling AAP accused it of making ‘baseless and frivolous remarks'.

“The Congress has been making baseless and frivolous remarks, which is unfortunate and amounts to adding salt to the wounds of workers and undermining the dignity of the House." Punjab AAP chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora told PTI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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