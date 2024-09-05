CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government has established 165 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs)

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has taken a revolutionary step by launching the Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) throughout the state. The CM’s vision is to ensure that the people of Punjab have access to free healthcare services within a 3-4 km radius of their homes. A view of Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana (HT File)

It is noteworthy that until beginning of this year, 677 AACs were operational in Punjab. On March 2, CM Mann inaugurated an additional 165 clinics in Punjab, taking the total number of AACs to 842. These clinics provide free consultations, medicines and clinical tests.

With 65% of the population residing in rural areas, the CM has prioritised the establishment of additional AACs in these regions over urban areas. Out of total 842 clinics, 312 AACs are located in the urban areas while 530 are located in the rural areas of the state.

As a result, people are no longer required to endure lengthy queues to receive medication, treatment for routine illnesses or diagnostic tests. Further, the establishment of AACs has greatly reduced the pressure on public hospitals throughout the state.

Over 1.90 crore people visit Aam Aadmi Clinic OPDS

The AACs have made a substantial impact on the healthcare landscape by providing a wide array of services and medications to the community. To date, more than 1.90 crore patients have availed free healthcare services at the AACs. Each clinic is equipped with a Medical Officer (MO), a Pharmacist, a Clinic Assistant (CA), and a Sweeper-cum-Helper. The cumulative expenditure on the empanelment fees for MOs, Pharmacists, and CAs amounts to ₹57.31 crore (approx.).

Currently, there are 80 types of drugs available at these clinics, which have been procured by the Government at a cost of ₹50 crore (approx.). This strategic acquisition ensures that patients have access to essential medicines without the burden of cost. So far, medicines worth ₹450 crore, at the prevailing market rates, have been provided free of cost to the patients through these clinics.

There are 38 diagnostic tests offered to patients free of charge, with the state government covering the expenses amounting to ₹21.11 crore. As of May 2024, more than 4.7 lakh diagnostic tests, valued at ₹107 crore at market rates, have been conducted at the AACs. These clinics have significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenses for individuals. The total saving for residents’ amounts to a whooping ₹889 crore, demonstrating the effectiveness of this initiative in promoting accessible and affordable healthcare.

(This article was produced in partnership with the Punjab Government)