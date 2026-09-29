CM ‘challenges’ BJP to join delegation seeking central drought aid

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday challenged the BJP to join an all-party delegation to Delhi seeking drought relief from the Centre, saying its refusal would expose a gap between its demands for farmer compensation and its willingness to press the Union government for funds.

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Shivakumar said the state government would proceed with its efforts even if opposition parties stayed away. “If the opposition parties do not join the all-party delegation, the government will not neglect the interests of farmers. We will do whatever is necessary to protect the interests of farmers in the state,” he told reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru before leaving for New Delhi.

The BJP has said it will not join the proposed delegation. JD(S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy questioned the need for such a visit, while Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said his party would participate in discussions on the Kasturirangan report but not in the drought delegation.

“What will you do by taking an all-party delegation to the Union government? It will add to the expenditure of the exchequer. Spending on flights and staying in star category hotels is an unnecessary expenditure. Could someone not go and speak to the Union government?” Kumaraswamy said on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashoka said, “We are ready to meet the Union Minister with respect to the Kasturirangan report. We will not be part of the drought delegation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashoka said, “We are ready to meet the Union Minister with respect to the Kasturirangan report. We will not be part of the drought delegation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shivakumar said BJP leaders should use their access to the Centre to seek assistance for farmers instead of only demanding compensation from the state government. “Those who are asking for ₹25,000 or ₹50,000 compensation for farmers should also speak to the central government and get compensation from them,” he said.

“If the state BJP leaders do not convince the central government, we will take the necessary steps ourselves in the interests of farmers,” he added.

Shivakumar also questioned the BJP’s position on the drought relief effort. “If they are not joining, it means that they are not interested in the farmers. They know that they are not able to speak to the leaders. They don’t have a face,” he said.

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He added, “If they say that they will not join in this drought issue, then they should understand what that means. For them, everything about the farmers of this state is just lies and a drama. They keep saying, ‘Give this much and that much to the farmers.’ I have already said that if you get it done, we will also give it. So, they should come and get it done.”

Karnataka is expected to submit the final memorandum on the prevailing drought situation in the State to the Centre in the first week of October after the end of the monsoon season on September 30.

Karnataka is preparing to submit a final memorandum on the drought situation to the Centre in the first week of October, after the monsoon season ends on September 30. Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said ground truthing was underway in several taluks and that the memorandum would detail the losses and compensation sought by the state.

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Shivakumar said he would travel to Delhi to meet Union ministers over drought relief and the Kasturirangan report. “I will seek time, meet them and submit the necessary representation on behalf of the state,” he said.

He also said an all-party meeting would be convened to discuss drought and the Kasturirangan report. “Even regarding the Kasturirangan matter, I will seek time from the officials, the Union Ministers and the Prime Minister. I will seek time and do whatever is required to convey my representation to them,” Shivakumar said.