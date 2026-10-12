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CM Dhami performs Ganga Aarti at Haridwar to mark PM’s 25 years in public service

Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Since then, he has completed 25 years as a head of government

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 13:11:25 IST
By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
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Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his cabinet, performed Ganga Puja and Aarti at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Monday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service.

The religious ceremony was held ahead of the state cabinet meeting in Haridwar, which will be conducted in the Mela Control Building. (X/pushkardhami)
The religious ceremony was held ahead of the state cabinet meeting in Haridwar, which will be conducted in the Mela Control Building. (X/pushkardhami)

Dhami sought blessings for the PM’s good health and long life. He also prayed for the prosperity, happiness and continued progress of the country and Uttarakhand, and for fulfilling the resolve to build a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Since then, he has completed 25 years as a head of government, serving first as Gujarat CM and subsequently as PM of the country.

Also Read:Uttarakhand govt to implement 5-point plan to decongest roads leading to Kainchi Dham

The religious ceremony was held ahead of the state cabinet meeting in Haridwar, which will be conducted in the Mela Control Building.

The Haridwar cabinet meeting follows an earlier meeting held in Banbasa in Champawat district.

 
haridwarnarendra modi
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Home/India News/CM Dhami performs Ganga Aarti at Haridwar to mark PM’s 25 years in public service
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