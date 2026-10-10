Dhami questions Congress-led opposition to SIR, says voter roll revision is not new

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday questioned the Congress and the INDIA bloc’s opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that similar exercises had also been carried out during previous Congress-led governments. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Dhami said the Congress should examine its own record before questioning the revision process. He alleged that the party and its allies were spreading misleading information about SIR and said their objections reflected what he described as inconsistent positions on electoral procedures.

The chief minister said the purpose of the exercise was to make electoral rolls accurate, transparent and free of errors, ensuring that every eligible citizen could be included in the voter list. He also emphasised the role of the Election Commission of India, a constitutional body responsible for conducting elections and maintaining the credibility of the electoral process.

Dhami questions Congress's position on voter revision Dhami said the special revision of electoral rolls was not a new practice and had been undertaken in the past as part of the electoral process. According to him, the Congress had not raised similar objections when such exercises were conducted during its time in government.

He said the party's present opposition to the process raised questions about the consistency of its position. The chief minister also alleged that the Congress and its allies were attempting to create confusion around a procedure intended to improve the quality of voter records.

The remarks come amid a political debate over SIR and the role of electoral roll revision in ensuring the accuracy of voter lists. Dhami maintained that the exercise should be assessed on the basis of its stated objective of improving electoral records rather than being viewed only through a political lens.

He said the Election Commission had an important responsibility in safeguarding the fairness and reliability of elections. Referring to the commission's constitutional status, he said political parties should exercise caution before making statements that could undermine public confidence in electoral institutions.

CM says political debate should not undermine institutions Dhami also linked the opposition's criticism of SIR to the Congress's broader political position. He alleged that the party, having lost public support, was attempting to divert attention from its political difficulties by questioning constitutional processes.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the chief minister said the country was moving forward with an emphasis on development, governance and national interests. He alleged that the Congress was uncomfortable with this trajectory and was seeking to create controversy over matters related to public interest and transparency.

Dhami said political disagreement was an essential part of a democracy, but argued that it should not lead to unnecessary distrust of constitutional institutions or established democratic procedures.

He urged the Congress to present its objections on the basis of facts rather than creating confusion among citizens. He reiterated that electoral roll revision should serve the purpose of maintaining accurate voter records and ensuring that eligible citizens were represented in the electoral rolls.

The chief minister's remarks underline the political differences between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-led opposition over SIR. While Dhami defended the exercise as a process aimed at improving electoral roll accuracy, his comments focused on questioning the opposition's objections and its position on earlier revisions.

The broader debate centres on the importance of accurate voter lists, the conduct of revision exercises and public confidence in the institutions responsible for administering elections.