CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Karnal cleanest city in Haryana, bags 24th position

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency Karnal is the cleanest city in Haryana and second cleanest in North India as per the Swachh Survekshan-2019 findings.

Karnal has improved from its previous ranking, bagging the 24th position in the country against last year’s 41st position. In north India, comprising Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Karnal comes only after Chandigarh that has bagged the 20th position.

Karnal municipal corporation (KMC) commissioner Rajive Mehta said that about 7,150 residents of the city had participated in the annual feedback survey conducted in 425 cities of the country by the Union ministry. Karnal got 1,204 marks in direct observation, 1,000 from citizen feedback, 780 in service-level progress and 750 in certification.

He said that Karnal also got 3-star rating in the category of garbage-free city. Besides Karnal, three other cities of Haryana—Rohtak (69), Panchkula (71) and Gurugram (83)—also made it to the top 100 cities in the country.

The KMC commissioner said that the civic body has taken several initiatives, such as night sweeping, door-to-door garbage collection and installation of mobile and e-toilets, which helped it improve ranking. “The improvement in our rankings is a result of the collective efforts of Karnal residents, especially the sanitation workers ,” he said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 06:54 IST