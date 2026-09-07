Chennai, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday accused Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay of adopting "diversionary tactics," following his blistering attack on the DMK in the Assembly, alleging the latter did not respond to pointed questions on the state's law and order.

CM resorted to diversionary tactics, didn't speak on L&O: Udhayanidhi after DMK's Assembly walkout

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Speaking to reporters after the main opposition party staged a walkout from the House, he also accused Vijay of shielding a shadow cartel run by his close aides to monopolise state mining contracts, while dismissing the CM's assembly address as a "memorised cinema script."

Udhayanidhi stated that instead of answering his 15 specific questions regarding the state's "deteriorating law and order", including recent daylight murders in the, the chief minister "resorted to diversionary tactics".

He accused Vijay of deflecting to decades-old issues like the Sarkaria Commission and MISA, while reading out pending Enforcement Directorate charges against opposition leaders.

The Leader of the Opposition stated the DMK boycotted proceedings after Speaker JCD Prabhakar denied them an opportunity to rebut "baseless" corruption allegations leveled by the CM during his 45-minute reply to the debate on the police department's functioning.

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{{^usCountry}} Leveling direct allegations of state-sponsored monopolisation, Udhayanidhi said: "Vishnu Reddy, his brother-in-law Sujay Reddy, and their business partner Anil Reddy have now taken full control of all government-run mining operations. I am going to release the evidence for this one by one." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leveling direct allegations of state-sponsored monopolisation, Udhayanidhi said: "Vishnu Reddy, his brother-in-law Sujay Reddy, and their business partner Anil Reddy have now taken full control of all government-run mining operations. I am going to release the evidence for this one by one." {{/usCountry}}

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There was no immediate response from the individuals named by the DMK leader.

Calling the CM a "dummy" whose rise to power was an "accident," Udhayanidhi said the former himself faces an unresolved Income Tax case for allegedly concealing ₹15 crore.

He further accused the ruling establishment of open horse-trading, claiming an IUML MLA was recently offered cash and a cabinet portfolio for political support.

The DMK leader also slammed the Speaker, accusing him of acting in a partisan, one-sided manner to deliberately silence the opposition benches.

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