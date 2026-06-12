Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday proposed the creation of an “M-6 Task Force” under the Prime Minister’s Office to accelerate the development of six major economic engines of the country — New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

CM Revanth proposes task force for development of six major cities

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Addressing the 11th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Revanth Reddy said these six cities are the true engines of the economy; yet, they lagged behind the world’s greatest cities.

“These six cities house around 10% of India’s people and generate nearly a quarter of its GDP. We urge a national taskforce, empowered to act with speed, to develop all six to global standard, not as expenditure, but as investment in the assets that generate the revenues, jobs and standing of a developed India,” he said.

The chief minister sought a dedicated infrastructure fund of ₹6 lakh crore, with ₹1 lakh crore earmarked for each city, arguing that strengthening these urban growth centres would significantly contribute to India’s economic expansion.

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{{^usCountry}} He also sought Central support for several key projects, including the Regional Ring Road, Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, Musi River rejuvenation, Bharat Future City development, approvals for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, semiconductor manufacturing projects and the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also sought Central support for several key projects, including the Regional Ring Road, Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, Musi River rejuvenation, Bharat Future City development, approvals for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, semiconductor manufacturing projects and the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reddy said Telangana is actively working to attract globally reputed educational institutions and cited the proposed offshore campus of the University of London in Hyderabad as a major step in that direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy said Telangana is actively working to attract globally reputed educational institutions and cited the proposed offshore campus of the University of London in Hyderabad as a major step in that direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Presenting Telangana’s development model, Revanth Reddy stressed that quality education and healthcare are the strongest foundations for national progress and that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be realized by ensuring access to quality educational and medical services for every citizen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presenting Telangana’s development model, Revanth Reddy stressed that quality education and healthcare are the strongest foundations for national progress and that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be realized by ensuring access to quality educational and medical services for every citizen. {{/usCountry}}

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He referred to Telangana’s recently completed socio-economic and caste survey, stating that the exercise revealed educational deprivation, rather than wealth or land ownership, as the principal reason behind social backwardness. The findings, he said, underscore the need for universal access to quality education.

Reddy emphasized the importance of skill development in the age of Artificial Intelligence and said Telangana is investing heavily in infrastructure projects such as the Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Railway and green energy initiatives to generate large-scale employment opportunities.

He highlighted the establishment of the Young India Skills University, which is supported by leading industrialists, including Anand Mahindra. Telangana has also partnered with the Tata Group to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state, with an investment of ₹2,100 crore.

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Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh seeks to transform itself into a prosperous, inclusive and globally competitive economy through a human capital-driven development model.

He said his government was focused on eliminating poverty, creating large-scale employment opportunities, enhancing skills, ensuring water and energy security and promoting growth through agri-tech, logistics and deep-tech sectors.

Highlighting governance reforms, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh has adopted a technology-driven administration model built around the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), Artificial Intelligence-enabled analytics, predictive governance tools and real-time monitoring systems.

“These initiatives are improving administrative efficiency, enabling evidence-based policymaking and strengthening public service delivery,” he said.

He argued that states should prioritize infrastructure development, policy stability and faster approvals rather than relying on unsustainable incentive-based competition to attract investments.

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The chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to seven basic necessities — housing, sanitation, drinking water, clean cooking fuel, electricity, digital connectivity and direct benefit transfers.

Reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to cooperative federalism, Naidu said the State would continue to work closely with the Union government and NITI Aayog to achieve the shared goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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