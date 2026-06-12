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CM Satheesan says Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals will continue to guide Kerala

CM Satheesan says Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals will continue to guide Kerala

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 10:58 am IST
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Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday visited the Sivagiri Mutt, established by legendary saint Sree Narayana Guru, and said that the Guru's ideals and vision would continue to guide society in preserving Kerala as a model state where people live together in harmony.

CM Satheesan says Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals will continue to guide Kerala

He also offered prayers at the samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala here.

The Sivagiri Mutt, founded by Sree Narayana Guru, is a major spiritual centre for his followers.

After holding a meeting with Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Sachidananda and other members of the Mutt administration, Satheesan told reporters that this was his first visit to Sivagiri after assuming office as chief minister.

He said Guru had created a social awakening through his simple yet powerful words.

Standing before the samadhi of the social reformer, Satheesan said Sree Narayana Guru had brought transformative changes to Kerala's social and political spheres.

"The government's vision is in line with the Kerala that Guru had dreamed of, a Kerala free from caste and religious divisions, where people coexist peacefully with communal harmony and mutual respect. Paying homage at Guru's samadhi, I have reaffirmed the government's commitment to working towards such a Kerala," he said.

 
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