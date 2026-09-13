Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday thanked Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for choosing the state for his Ayurvedic treatment and wished him a complete recovery and continued good health.

CM Satheesan thanks AP Deputy CM for choosing Keralam for his Aurvedic treatment

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Satheesan, in a reply to an X post by Kalyan, said it was heartening to know that the warmth of the people of Keralam and the darshan of the ancient temples in the state brought him "peace and healing".

"Thank you, Shri @PawanKalyan ji, for your kind words and for choosing Keralam for your rest and recovery. It is heartening to know that the warmth of our people and the darshan at our ancient temples brought you peace and healing.

"We look forward to hosting you again soon. On behalf of the government and the people of Keralam, I wish you a complete recovery and continued good health," Satheesan said in his X post.

Kalyan, in his X post a day ago, had said that during his stay in the state for his treatment, he had the opportunity to experience "the warmth, kindness and hospitality that the people of Keralam are known for".

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{{^usCountry}} "My stay has been a time of healing, peace and many memorable experiences... My stay in Keralam also gave me the blessed opportunity to visit the sacred temples of Thriprayar Sri Rama Swamy, Guruvayur Sree Krishna, Mammiyur Sri Mahadev and Chettikulangara Sree Bhagavathi Amma Temple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My stay has been a time of healing, peace and many memorable experiences... My stay in Keralam also gave me the blessed opportunity to visit the sacred temples of Thriprayar Sri Rama Swamy, Guruvayur Sree Krishna, Mammiyur Sri Mahadev and Chettikulangara Sree Bhagavathi Amma Temple. {{/usCountry}}

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"These ancient and revered temples, rooted in centuries-old traditions and spiritual heritage, offered me moments of deep devotion, peace and reflection. Experiencing their timeless rituals and sacred atmosphere has been truly divine and deeply fulfilling," he had said in his post.

Kalyan had also thanked Satheesan and the state government for the cooperation extended during his stay.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM was in Keralam for Ayurvedic treatment for his right shoulder, following a surgery on his rotator cuff in Mumbai.

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