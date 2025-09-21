CM Yogi Adityanath calls for public suggestions for Vision 2047 in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to submit their suggestions for the "Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047" document, saying the state's economy is undergoing a major transformation. The CM also said GST reforms, with the tax structure simplified to 5 and 18 per cent slabs, are aimed at boosting growth and consumer power.(ANI file photo)

Speaking at a "Prabuddh Sammelan" organised under the "Sewa Pakhwada" campaign, Adityanath said the best three suggestions at the district level and the top five at the state level will be honoured.

He said a recent survey showed that only 10 per cent of the state's population now works outside Uttar Pradesh, while 90 per cent find employment within their districts and the state.

The chief minister credited initiatives like the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, which has created two crore jobs in the MSME sector, along with 60 lakh new jobs in other sectors and 8.5 lakh government jobs.

Highlighting India’s growth since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Adityanath said the country has risen from the 11th to the fourth largest economy and is projected to become the third by the end of the current fiscal.

He cited improvements in infrastructure, healthcare and education, including the rise in operational airports from 74 to 160 and the resolution of the encephalitis problem in eastern UP.

The CM also said GST reforms, with the tax structure simplified to 5 and 18 per cent slabs, are aimed at boosting growth and consumer power.

Stressing the importance of collective resolve, he pointed to the construction of the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 as examples of strong intent and clear policy.

"India should fulfil the resolutions of our ancestors, the dreams of the present and the aspirations of the future generations," he said, urging people to make the vision of a developed India their personal goal.