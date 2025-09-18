Sewa Pakhwada: Lucknow unites for cleanliness, plantation, blood donation drives

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday participated in the Sewa Pakhwada and cleanliness campaigns, launched on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the state capital. Pathak congratulated and wished PM Modi on the occasion. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak takes part in a cleanliness drive under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign, organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, in Lucknow. (PTI)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the architect of modern India. He is working to bring Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s principle of ‘Antyodaya’ to life,” Pathak remarked.

The deputy CM said Modi was working to realise the dream envisioned by freedom fighters. “Today, the world is discussing a new India under the able and visionary leadership of PM Modi,” said Pathak.

Taking part in the cleanliness drive, Pathak cleaned the streets at Balmiki Chowk along with other members of the party.

Meanwhile, the objective of a citywide initiative under the Sewa Pakhwada campaign launched by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday is to put in place special arrangements to ensure the cleanliness of wards, colonies, markets, parks, and public places, officials said. The drive will continue till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The initiative started at 6 am with the sweeping and washing of roads, cleaning of drains, garbage collection, and removal of filth from major intersections. LMC workers also washed and decorated statues of eminent personalities with flowers.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar directed officials to ensure strict monitoring during the fortnight. “Our objective is to spread Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a clean India among people. This campaign should transform into a public movement,” he said. The commissioner appointed nodal officers, assistant nodal officers, and supervisors in each of the eight zones to oversee implementation and inspections.

Additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao said markets, busy roads, and parks were the main focus areas on the first day.

A plantation drive and blood donation camp were organised at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute & Hospital to mark the occasion. The plantation programme was inaugurated by cancer survivor Satyadev Mishra. During the drive, 75 trees of several species were planted on the institute’s premises.

In the blood donation camp, 20 units of blood were donated by volunteers and staff.

Hospital director Prof. MLB Bhatt emphasised the importance of such initiatives. He remarked, “Tree plantation is not just vital for the environment, but it is also essential for ensuring the good health and well-being of future generations.”

In another programme, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) adopted 75 TB families under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

The programme included the adoption of TB patients by faculty and staff and the distribution of nutrition support kits (Poshan Potli) to the adopted families, reinforcing the message of compassion, care, and responsibility towards TB warriors.

RMLIMS director Dr C M Singh said, “By adopting 75 families, we reaffirm our commitment to eliminate TB through care, support, and nutrition. I motivate all our faculty and staff to unite hands in this noble cause, and together we shall move towards a healthier, TB-free India.”

Several universities also took up Initiatives under Sewa Pakhwada. At Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), a tree plantation drive was organised. Tuberculosis patients were given nutrition kits at the Lucknow University. Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU). A blood donation and the tuberculosis kit distribution programme was organised at Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University. A cleanliness drive was organised at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.