Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the state government will construct a grand Saraswati Lok (temple corridor) at the historic Bhojshala complex and establish a Raja Bhoj Research Institute in Dhar.

CM announces Saraswati corridor at Bhojshala

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During his visit to Bhojshala, Yadav performed a special pooja of Goddess Vagdevi, whose idol was recently installed in the sanctum sanctorum following the Madhya Pradesh high court’s ruling that the site is a temple of Goddess Saraswati. He carried out rituals in accordance with old age tradition.

Expressing gratitude to the high court decision, the CM Yadav said, “A struggle spanning 750 years has finally met with success. A new era has dawned Dhar. The government will ensure strict and literal compliance of the verdict delivered by the High Court regarding the historic Bhojshala. A magnificent Mata Saraswati Lok will be constructed at this site.”

He added that Bhojshala—established by Raja Bhojpal has, for centuries, stood as a preeminent center for knowledge, science, research, and the Sanskrit language.

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{{^usCountry}} “It serves as an enduring symbol of our ancient Indian intellectual tradition. Students and scholars from far and wide would flock here to acquire knowledge and engage in scholarly discourse on the scriptures. The state government pledges to undertake every necessary effort to revive this glorious past of the Bhojshala. A new wave of holistic development will now flow across this sacred land of Raja Bhoj (Dhar). The research institute will be established to serve this purpose,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It serves as an enduring symbol of our ancient Indian intellectual tradition. Students and scholars from far and wide would flock here to acquire knowledge and engage in scholarly discourse on the scriptures. The state government pledges to undertake every necessary effort to revive this glorious past of the Bhojshala. A new wave of holistic development will now flow across this sacred land of Raja Bhoj (Dhar). The research institute will be established to serve this purpose,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of three people—Bansingh, Antarsingh, and Lakshman Singh—who died during the Bhojshala movement. A moment of silence was observed in their honour, an official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of three people—Bansingh, Antarsingh, and Lakshman Singh—who died during the Bhojshala movement. A moment of silence was observed in their honour, an official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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CM Yadav emphasised that all developmental projects in Dhar will be executed in close coordination with the department of archaeology.

Yadav remarked that Raja Bhoj’s legacy includes invaluable sites of archaeological significance and preserved Bhojpatras (birch-bark manuscripts).

The announcement came during the state-level event of the Jal Ganga water conservation campaign in Dhar. The CM also pointed out that a museum dedicated to Raja Bhoj is under construction in Bhopal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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