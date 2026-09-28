Abhijeet Dipke announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on October 2

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” in Mumbai on October 2, after the Mumbai Police denied permission for the outfit’s proposed protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti.
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“Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy,” Dipke said in a post on X.
The CJP had planned the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and had called for his resignation. The party has also demanded a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.
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Deep Dive
What was the reason for the Mumbai Police denying permission for the CJP protest on October 2?
The Mumbai Police denied permission for the CJP protest at Shivaji Park, citing a lack of authority to grant permission for gatherings there, concerns about noise pollution, and potential traffic congestion.
How did Abhijeet Dipke respond to the denial of permission for the protest?
Abhijeet Dipke criticized the denial as an unacceptable tactic to suppress citizens' voices and announced the 'Jail Bharo Andolan' to take place on October 2 in response.
What demands is the Cockroach Janta Party making during their October 2 protests?
The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, along with changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.
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Mumbai Police said it was not empowered to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park, citing a Bombay High Court judgment and subsequent Maharashtra government orders. It also referred to concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to movement around the area, and advised the organisers to seek an alternative venue.
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Mumbai Police said it was not empowered to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park, citing a Bombay High Court judgment and subsequent Maharashtra government orders. It also referred to concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to movement around the area, and advised the organisers to seek an alternative venue.
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Dipke had earlier criticised the denial, saying such tactics to suppress citizens' voices were unacceptable. He subsequently announced the Jail Bharo protest for October 2.
The proposed agitation comes amid scrutiny of the Election Commission over allegations of internal differences concerning electoral-roll decisions and the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has rejected claims of a breakdown in its functioning, saying differences of views are part of institutional deliberations and that key decisions were taken unanimously.
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Home/India News/Abhijeet Dipke announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on October 2
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