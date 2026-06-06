CJP protest in Delhi highlights: CJP sets 7-day deadline for govt action, threatens pan-India agitation
CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi highlights: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in India on Saturday morning, threatened of a nationwide protest if education minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign.
CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi highlights: A massive protest was held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, led the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Later, activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest as well. ...Read More
Dipke, who arrived in India on Saturday morning, threatened of a nationwide protest if education minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign.
Dharmendra Pradhan and the education department are facing flak over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was used for both evaluation and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examinations.
Sonam Wangchuk joins protest
The 59-year-old activist from Ladakh, who was held in detention for six months after his arrest in September during deadly protests demanding autonomy for the region, joined the protest on Saturday.
“If not us, who? If not now, when? I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” he said earlier in a post on X.
In an earlier video posted on the social media platform, he demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his concerns went far beyond the NEET paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's evaluation process.
“Your reasons are the NEET and CBSE exams, but for me, it is a bigger issue. For the past four decades, I have tried to improve education in government schools in remote areas. When I don’t see anything changing, I feel disappointed and I feel the need to do something,” he said.
The rise of CJP
The outfit was initially formed as a satirical reaction to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites". Since then, it has evolved into an organised campaign and built a sizeable following online.
Its popularity has grown rapidly, driven by the slogan, "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth".
The party's Instagram account has crossed 22 million followers, more than double the Bharatiya Janata Party's nine million followers on the platform and ahead of the Congress party's 13 million followers.
Ahead of the protest, the organisation announced three spokespersons as part of its efforts to widen its outreach.
In a post on X, the group founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would be its chief spokesperson. Political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, along with former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, would represent the organisation before the public and the media.
Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
The 30-year-old founder of CJP is from Maharashtra and earned his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune.
After completing his studies there, he moved to the United States to pursue higher education.
He recently completed a two-year master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University.
From 2020 to 2023, he worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, where he was involved in social media management and election campaign activities.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:12:34 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: CJP sets 7-day deadline for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, threatens pan-India agitation
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The CJP has set a deadline of seven days for the government to take action against recent exam lapses. The youth-led party has threatened a nationwide agitation if no action is taken within the given deadline. “This is the beginning of a movement. If no action is taken within seven days, this movement will spread across the country. We remain committed to a peaceful, democratic struggle and to building a pro-youth, pro-education, pro-Constitution, and pro-India movement that raises the voices of students and young people across the nation,” the CJP said in a statement on Saturday after the protests.
“If we want to reset the education system, it must begin with the removal of the Education Minister. As long as he remains in office, we cannot begin the process of restoring the education system of this country,” it said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:09:41 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police says no FIR after online buzz about Jantar Mantar protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Delhi Police have dismissed reports that FIR had been registered against the CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. “It is clarified that no such FIR has been registered . Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate unverified information. Please rely only on official updates issued by Delhi Police,” the Delhi Police said on X.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:50:39 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: BJP's veiled dig at CJP
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: In a veiled dig at the Cockroach Janata Party, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said, “some people, sitting abroad, think that they will dictate the direction to India's youth.”
“Today's youth wants to work for the construction of the nation, wants to work to secure their future. But some people have labeled this country's youth as anti-establishment. To those who want to drag this country's youth into negative politics, I warn them that India's youth will engage in positive politics. We will oppose on the basis of democracy, but we will not allow the standards of democracy to be destroyed,” Nabin said, BJP posted on its official X account.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:43:16 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Congress cold, others in Opposition warm to CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: On a day when hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar here responding to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call, the Opposition stood vertically split into two camps -- a sceptical Congress on one side, while the rest of the parties cheered on from the sidelines.
While a section of the Congress trashed the CJP protest, calling it "performative" and a "brainchild of the AAP", the party's official line was more focussed on underlining that its youth and student wings have done more in fighting for the rights of the students affected by paper leaks and creaky digital infrastructure.
In stark contrast, the rest of the Opposition -- not just the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with whom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was associated in the past -- threw its weight behind the CJP's campaign. Many prominent faces from the Left even landed up at Jantar Mantar.
Seen from that lens, the CJP's first ground-level campaign also laid bare, yet again, the cracks in the Opposition ranks, widening by the day ahead of the nearly-defunct INDIA bloc's huddle on June 8 in New Delhi -- its first after the DMK's exit from the coalition following its defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and the Congress's decision to tie up with the ruling TVK in the southern state.
On Saturday, apart from the AAP, the CJP's protest received support from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Left parties, among others.
via PTI
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:10:45 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: 3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy in Gorakhpur
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Three people who claimed to be members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were detained on Saturday as they tried to burn an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a protest in the Cantonment area here, police said.
The demonstrators held banners and placards denouncing the minister outside the Indira Bal Bihar, they said.
Around 11 am, the protesters allegedly began preparations to burn an effigy of Pradhan, when Station House Officer (Cantt) Sanjay Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot and detained three of them.
Rajat Chaudhary, Mohammad Afzal and Ankit Kumar were taken to the police station, while others dispersed.
Proceedings under preventive provisions related to breach of peace have been initiated against the detained individuals, and further legal action is being taken, the police said.
via PTI
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 07:44:32 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: We are not scared, says Dipke
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Hundreds of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, with founder Abhijeet Dipke delivering the message not to be "scared".
"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focussed on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke said during his address to the crowd, which energetically supported his words.
via PTI
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 07:37:37 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: What are the demands of the CJP?
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India this morning and launched a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations and recruitment tests.
Apart from Pradhan's resignation, the protesters are demanding the following:
Digitalisation in education only after proper training
Normal functioning of education in Manipur
Fairness and credibility in competitive examinations
Focus on issues affecting students and parents
Accountability and attention to students' mental health
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 07:06:47 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Kids worry, parents feel the pressure too, both land up at ‘Cockroach’ protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: A massive crowd gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday following a call for protest by the Cockroach Janata Party over recent exam lapses, including NEET, CBSE and CUET rows. Among the attendees of the protest were school students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents. Many parents said concerns over the education system had brought them to the demonstration, news agency PTI reported. Many of the attendees showed concerns over recurring controversies around examinations, uncertainty over results and a lack of accountability from authorities. Read full report here
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 06:38:51 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Expression of huge anger and frustration, says Kejriwal on CJP protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the youth movement under the banner of CJP is ‘an expression of huge anger and frustration’ experienced by the youth. “Rather than terming them anti-national, Modi govt shud address their issues. AAP supports their demands. The Prime Minister must sack the education minister immediately.” Kejriwal said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 06:19:53 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Today's protest just a trailer, says Dipke
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Leader of the CJP, Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said that the Jantar Mantar protest was just a trailer, hinting at further agitation over exam lapses as the protesters demanded union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 06:17:36 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke on way to meet parents as protest ends
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The CJP protest over exam lapses has ended with leader of the movement Abhijeet Dipke saying that he is going to meet his parents now and that they have been through a lot over the last two weeks. “I am going home to see my parents, it’s been more than a year since I last met them. They've suffered a lot over the last 15 days and had to leave home because of threats. Will be taking them back to home,” Dipke told media.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 05:56:53 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Gathered peacefully, CJP after protest ends
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: After the protest at Jantar Mantar ended, spokesperson of the movement, Saurav Das posted visuals of the protest showing the crowd and said, “HUGE NUMBER OF YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED AT JANTAR MANTAR, PEACEFULLY!”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 05:30:24 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroaches' Rebellion, says party after huge crowd at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janata Party on its X handle shared visuals of Saturday's protest at Jantar Mantar showing the scale of the stir in the national capital. 'The Cockroaches' Rebellion,' the caption of the post read.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:59:43 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: No response from govt despite Dipke's 5pm deadline
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Even as CJP's 5pm deadline for education minister's resignation nears, there has been no response from the government. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke had earlier given an ultimatum of 5pm for Union education minister Dharemendra Pradhan's resignation as he threatened a pan-India agitation.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:48:07 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke shares video of crowd at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has shared a video of the crowd at the protest site on Saturday.
“They said cockroaches will never come on the ground…” Dipke said in the post.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:37:42 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Protesters moved towards Connaught Place
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The protesters have moved ahead from Jantar Mantar and are now headed towards Delhi's Connaught Place amid heavy security presence.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:35:11 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray's support for CJP protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has thrown weight behind the GenZ-led protest at Jantar Mantar under the banner of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’,
"Those whom we call the destiny-makers and future of the country — thousands of young people — have come out on the streets in the scorching heat, carrying their pain and worries about their future.
It is not right to belittle them by calling them ‘cockroaches’ and deny them justice," Thackeray said in a statement shared by party MP Sanjay Raut on X.
“The NEET paper leak has devastated lakhs of young people. All these aggrieved young men and women are now raising their voices by becoming cockroaches,” he said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:27:38 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: All about CJP's main demands
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India this morning and launched a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations and recruitment tests.
Apart from Pradhan's resignation, the protesters are demanding the following:
Digitalisation in education only after proper training
Normal functioning of education in Manipur
Fairness and credibility in competitive examinations
Focus on issues affecting students and parents
Accountability and attention to students' mental health
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:17:58 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: What Sonam Wangchuk said as he backed CJP
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has strongly backed the youth-led protest under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party and was present at the Jantar Mantar protest today where he demanded Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Earlier, on Friday, said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:13:50 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Students, parents at CJP protest cite education concerns, seek greater political accountability
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: School students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents were among those who gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday for a protest organised by the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with many saying concerns over the education system had brought them to the demonstration.
The crowds that started assembling from Saturday morning, kept swelling through the day.
Several participants who spoke to PTI said recurring controversies around examinations, uncertainty over results and a lack of accountability from authorities have shaken their confidence in the system. Some also expressed disappointment with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the opposition parties, saying issues affecting young people are not receiving adequate attention.
Parents accompanying children said the concerns extend beyond students.
Nusrat Parveen, who attended the protest with her three daughters, said she has seen the pressure students face while preparing for competitive examinations.
"My children are worried about their future and as a parent, I feel that pressure too," she said.
Her daughters, Razda, a graduation student, and Iqra, who is in Class 11, said concerns over examinations and admissions have become a constant topic among students. "Education has become a way of earning money," Razda said, while Iqra spoke of the uncertainty that lies ahead.
Their sister, Zikra Parveen, said students often map out their future plans based on expected results, only to be confronted with fresh uncertainty. "We had calculated our scores and were thinking about colleges. Then we learnt that the paper was cancelled," she said.
For some participants, the issues go beyond examinations and reflect broader concerns about opportunities available to youngsters.
Vaishali, who works with an NGO in Delhi, said India frequently speaks about its demographic dividend but is not adequately addressing the concerns of its youth.
"We have the highest number of youngsters, but their issues are not being addressed. We need constructive change," she said.
via PTI
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:08:23 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke says his mother feared that he would be put in jail
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: CPJ leader Abhijeet Dipke said his mother worried for him as he returned home to India, fearing that he would be arrested. “My mother was very scared that this government would throw me in jail. In this country, every mother feels this fear when their child raises their voice against this government,” he said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:05:14 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke shares Jantar Mantar video with cryptic remark
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke posted a video on his X handle to show the huge crowd that gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest against the recent exam chaos in the country. “They said cockroaches will never come on the ground…” Dipke said in the caption of the video.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:50:28 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke warns of nationwide protests if Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign by 5pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: CJP's ABhjeet Dipke has threatened to launch a countrywide protest if Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign by 5pm today, The Indian Express reported. He reportedly said that protests would be organised across several cities during the next one week and also announced plans for another major demonstration at Jantar Mantar next Saturday.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:31:21 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar backs CJP protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: NCP (SP) general secretary Rohit Pawar has extended support to the protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations.
Pawar said the overwhelming response to the protest reflected growing resentment among the country's youth against the Centre's policies and the alleged mismanagement of key examinations, PTI reported.
"The unprecedented participation of young people in the agitation shows the simmering discontent among the youth. The irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations, along with several wrong policies of the Central government, have directly affected the younger generation and triggered widespread anger," he was quoted as saying.
Rohit, a grandnephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, said he fully supported the movement which seeks to safeguard the interests of students and young people.
The NCP (SP) leader also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examinations.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:19:11 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: What are the protesters demanding?
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India this morning and launched a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations and recruitment tests.
Apart from Pradhan's resignation, the protesters are demanding the following:
- Digitalisation in education only after proper training
- Normal functioning of education in Manipur
- Fairness and credibility in competitive examinations
- Focus on issues affecting students and parents
- Accountability and attention to students' mental health
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:08:14 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: 6 detained during protest at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Delhi Police have detained six people to prevent a possible confrontation between two groups during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said, PTI reported.
The detentions were made as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order after police received inputs about the possibility of tensions between supporters and opposers of the online movement, police said.
Officials noted that the preventive detentions were made to help ensure the demonstration concluded peacefully without any major law-and-order issues.
Officials stated that the six individuals were taken into preventive custody when they were found attempting to create a disturbance near the protest site. Fortunately, the situation remained under control, and no incidents were reported.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:01:09 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Demand for education minister's resignation ‘only beginning’, says Wangchuk
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, said that the demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was “only the beginning”, adding that the bigger goal is to reform the education system.
“The demand for resignation is only the beginning. Our primary objective is to reform the education system as a whole. Exam irregularities and paper leaks are merely symptoms of a much deeper problem. The entire system requires comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality education for all,” he said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:43:51 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘Sonam Wangchuk should become education minister’ slogans raised
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Educationist and activist from Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday.
During the protest, slogans were raised by protesters demanding that Wangchuk be made the education minister instead.
Chants of “Sonam Wangchuk should become education minister” were heard at the protest site.
Meanwhile, in his address, Wangchuk said, “The demand for resignation is only the beginning. Our primary objective is to reform the education system as a whole. Exam irregularities and paper leaks are merely symptoms of a much deeper problem. The entire system requires comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality education for all.”
(Inputs from Gargi Shukla)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:29:47 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke tells Centre ‘you cannot erase us from this space’
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), took part in the planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, which was conducted amid tight security and attended by a large number of young people.
He said that the Centre might be “able to delete our posts” but cannot “erase us” from the space.
"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke said while addressing the gathering.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:17:25 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘We want accountability’, says protester at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Wearing paper cockroach masks and carrying pamphlets, protesters demanded the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has come under criticism over alleged irregularities, including question paper leaks and technical problems.
"We want accountability from the government," Utkarsh Raj, an aspiring medical student, told AFP at the protest site.
"How is it that exam papers get leaked in this country? How is this right?" added a 16-year-old student.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:00:25 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Big demands of CJP
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Here are some demands of CJP
Fairness and credibility in competitive examinations, particularly in the wake of the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system.
Digitalisation in education only after proper assessment and adequate training of teachers to prevent misuse and irregularities.
Restoration of normal educational functioning in conflict-hit Manipur, where unrest has disrupted schools and colleges for years. Read more here.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:50:44 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk arrives at protest site
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: 59-year-old activist from Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk has arrived at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to join the CJP's protest seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations.
Earlier, in a video posted on X, Wangchuk demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his concerns went far beyond the NEET paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's evaluation process.
“Your reasons are the NEET and CBSE exams, but for me, it is a bigger issue. For the past four decades, I have tried to improve education in government schools in remote areas. When I don’t see anything changing, I feel disappointed and I feel the need to do something,” he said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:39:58 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Visuals of massive CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Hundreds of people, mostly young participants, attended the demonstration, many wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers.
Several school students were also present at the protest along with their parents. Most of those gathered were school and college students, as well as young professionals.
Large numbers of students assembled at the venue, raising slogans and calling for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dipke, who reached Delhi earlier in the day, had appealed to supporters to remain disciplined and ensure that the protest stayed peaceful.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:22:54 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Activist Yogendra Yadav shares poem for youth gathered at protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Political activist Yogendra Yadav shared a poem for the youth gathered at Jantar Mantar to hold the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:13:39 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party issues ‘single point agenda’ amid massive protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in a post on social media platform X, said that its “single point agenda” is to demand Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The post read, "Our single point agenda is - Dharmendra Pradhan must resign for destroying India’s education system. Don’t fall for any distraction tactics!”
In several posts on X, the party claimed that thousands of supporters had joined the protest.
According to news agency PTI, hundreds of people, mostly young individuals, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers.
School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:05:51 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk to join protest soon, says Dipke
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: 59-year-old activist from Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk will join the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi soon, party founder Abhijeet Dipke said at the protest site.
Earlier, in a video posted on X, Wangchuk demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his concerns went far beyond the NEET paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's evaluation process.
“Your reasons are the NEET and CBSE exams, but for me, it is a bigger issue. For the past four decades, I have tried to improve education in government schools in remote areas. When I don’t see anything changing, I feel disappointed and I feel the need to do something,” he said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:46:48 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘You can remove our social media posts but not us’, says Dipke at protest site
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), accused the government of paying more attention to the group's social media presence than to its demands, including the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.
He joined the planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, where heavy security was in place and large numbers of young people had gathered.
"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke reortedly told the crowd, drawing loud support from those present.
He also said that activist Sonam Wangchuk would soon join the protest and expressed gratitude for his support.
Speaking about his arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier in the day, Dipke said that moments before his flight landed, he felt as though he was experiencing his final moments of freedom. "I was fully prepared to sacrifice my freedom for this cause," he said.
The CJP founder further claimed that many people had compromised themselves and "sold out" out of fear of imprisonment. "Lekin is desh ka chatra, yuva nahi bika hai (The youth and students of this country have not sold themselves)," he said, prompting loud cheers from the gathering.
(Inputs from PTI)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:31:58 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Psychologist at protest site backs CJP movement for raising relatable issues
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: “The CJP movement has been able to bring people from social media to the ground, which means they are talking about issues that people can relate to. Some students have ended their lives, and lakhs are under constant mental pressure, yet there is no accountability,” said 38-year-old Sugandha, a psychologist by profession.
(Inputs from Gargi Shukla)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:14:08 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘Don’t know how to motivate NEET aspirant cousin', says 34-year-old protester
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: At the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi, 34-year-old Gayathri Singh, originally from Jaipur in Rajasthan and currently residing in Delhi, told HT, “My cousin was preparing for NEET away from his family and living in a tiny room in Kota. He was hopeful that even if he got admission to a low-ranking college, he would take it. But then the leak happened. He has been preparing for over three years. We don’t know how to motivate him to appear for the exam again.”
(Inputs from Gargi Shukla)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:07:08 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Father of 3 students at protest site demands accountability
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: “We are digitalising everything, from banking to education, but are we able to stop wrong practices? The answer is no. There is rampant bank fraud, and now we are seeing the impact of digitalisation in the education space. I am not against it, but it should be introduced only after proper assessment and training of teachers,” 50-year-old Radheshyam Kaithal, father of three students pursuing higher education in Delhi, told HT.
(Inputs from Gargi Shukla)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:00:21 pm
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sea of supporters at massive Gen-Z protest in Delhi
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: A massive crowd gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations.
“Thousands of people. One demand. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” the CJP posted on X, attaching the image provided above.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:51:38 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Massive Delhi protest demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: At the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination related lapses.
“Dharmendra Pradhan must resign” and “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!” were among the slogans raised apart from “Jai Bhim”.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:43:48 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Protester calls out lack of accountability over NEET paper leak case
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: A 24-year-old protester from Ghaziabad, Vishal Kumar, told HT that had smaller examination paper leaks been stopped in time, a major examination such as NEET-UG might not have faced a paper leak.
While participating in the CJP protest in Delhi, he called for accountability from the education ministry and demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(Inputs from Gargi Shukla)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:34:18 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cops deployed at Dipke's residence in Maharashtra
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Police have increased security outside the residence of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in the Waluj MIDC area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police officer said on Saturday.
The officer said security arrangements had been strengthened to prevent unnecessary crowding.
"If there is a need to deploy more manpower, we will do so after a review," DCP (Zone 1) Pankaj Atulkar told news agency PTI.
He added that Dipke's parents are not currently staying at their house in the Waluj area.
"They are not in contact with me," he said, declining to provide any further details.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:24:42 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke joins students, youth in Jantar Mantar protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Hundreds of people, mostly young participants, gathered for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, many wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers. Several school students were also present at the protest, accompanied by their parents.
Most of those attending were school and college students, along with young professionals.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), also took part in the protest, which was held amid tight security arrangements.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:10:55 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Protest begins, Abhijeet Dipke leads demonstration
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, launched the protest after arriving at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Several protesters gathered to raise slogans like “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!”.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:58:45 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: TMC's Sagarika Ghose extends support to Dipke
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: As Abhijeet Dipke arrived in India to launch the massive protest at Jantar Mantar, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose extended support to the founder of the CJP movement.
She wrote on X: "All the best. And all support . Fight the good fight!”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:51:56 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘Dharmendra Pradhan, resign’ chants at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Ahead of the protest, several people gathered to raise slogans like “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!”.
“We elected the Education Minister and sent him there; he gets his salary from our taxes! During his tenure, the future of millions of youth is shrouded in darkness,” the CJP said in a post on X.
Abhijeet Dipke has arrived at the protest site and the demonstration is expected to begin shortly.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:47:18 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke arrives at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, has arrived at Jantar Mantar to lead the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest will begin shortly.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:37:11 am
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: CJP says ‘thousands of protesters’ begin arriving at Jantar Mantar
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: In a post on social media platform X, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said that “thousands” of people arrived at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protest against alleged lapses in the his department.
“Thousands of protesters begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” it wrote.