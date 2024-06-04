Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Annamalai trails by over 33,000 votes

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was on Tuesday trailing from Coimbatore as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections progressed.



According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Annamalai was trailing his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rival Ganapathy Rajkumar by 33,293 votes.



Annamalai, 39, became the president of BJP in Tamil Nadu in 2021. A 2011-batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, he quit his service in 2019 and joined BJP a year later.



As per the latest trends by the Election Commission, the BJP is yet to open its account in Tamil Nadu. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress combine was seen sweeping the general election in the state. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Annamalai. (ANI file)

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 19 in Lok Sabha polls. The voter turnout of 72.09 per cent was recorded in the state.



The DMK is leading on 21 seats, Congress is leading on nine seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on two seats, the Communist Party of India on two seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on two seats and Pattali Makkal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League is leading on 1 each.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of 39 seats.



As per the trends by the EC, the BJP was leading on 242 seats while the Congress was leading on 100. The Samajwadi Party was ahead on 33 seats while the TMC was leading on 29.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress party and its allies had dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.