Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full winners list

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting trends suggest that the ruling DMK and its allies are poised to secure the majority of Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha seats, with the main opposition being AIADMK and the BJP along with its ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi. (HT PHOTO)

The DMK gained an early advantage in several constituencies across Tamil Nadu as election officials began counting postal ballots at 8 am on Tuesday. As the count of EVM votes commenced at 8.30 am, initial trends indicated a clear lead for the DMK and its allies.

Notable candidates from chief minister M K Stalin's party, such as Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi, T R Baalu in Sriperumbudur, Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai, and Tamizhachi Thangapandian in South Chennai, are leading in their respective constituencies.

Other allies, including Congress's Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga and Marxist party candidate Su Venkatesan in Madurai, also held narrow leads over their competitors.

Meanwhile, BJP's Annamalai in Coimbatore, L Murugan in Nilgiris, and Nainar Nagendran in Tirunelveli, as well as PMK's star candidate Sowmya Anbumani in Dharmapuri, and AIADMK's Aatral Ashok Kumar in Erode, are putting up strong performances. The counting of votes, conducted amidst stringent security measures, began at 8 am across Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 950 candidates are contesting in the 39 Lok Sabha segments in the state, which witnessed a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent during the single-phase election on April 19.

The state is currently witnessing a heated competition between the DMK-Congress alliance and the BJP-led NDA, which is seeking to gain ground in the southern region.

This time, the BJP has formed alliances with smaller regional parties and is contesting on 23 seats, with its allies competing for the remaining seats.

Some regional parties are also contesting under the BJP symbol. Specifically, the BJP has allocated 10 Lok Sabha seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by Anbumani Ramadoss, 3 seats to the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) led by GK Vasan, and 2 seats to the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran in Tamil Nadu.

In terms of political alliances, the DMK and Congress are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, which also includes parties like CPI, CPIM, VCK, IUML, and MDMK. On the other hand, the AIADMK-led alliance comprises parties such as DMDK, PT, and SDPI.

