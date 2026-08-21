Traffic restrictions in Delhi today over Masoom ka Tazia procession: Check timing, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions on vehicular movement for Friday, August 21, in view of the Masoom Ka Tazia procession. Traffic in Central Delhi will remain affected till 7pm today and traffic guidelines have been issued to facilitate smooth movement. New Delhi: Traffic congestion is witnessed at the Akshardham-NH 24 intersection following rainfall, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI/File)

The religious procession will begin at Jama Masjid and head to Ajmeri Gate Chowk crossing Chawri Bazar Road and Ajmeri Gate Road. Upon reaching Ajmeri Gate Chowk, the tazia will take Pul Pahargunj and move towards Chelmsford Road and then enter Outer Connaught Circus to finally reach Karbala in Jor Bagh.

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As many as 60,000 devotees are likely to enter the Outer Connaught Circus from Chelmsford Road. The religious observation at Karbala, Jor Bagh, is expected to see 80,000-90,000 devotees gather.