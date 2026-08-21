The Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) has introduced a new “negative list” framework for residential and commercial areas, moving away from the earlier approach of prescribing specific activities that could be undertaken in each land-use zone. Delhi master plan introduces ‘negative list’ of activities for residential, commercial zones

Under the new framework, the plan lists a clear set of activities that are prohibited while allowing all other uses.

Earlier versions of Delhi’s master plan had largely used negative lists only for industrial areas, while residential and commercial zones were governed by lists of permitted activities.

MPD-2047 now provides separate “List of Use Premises permitted” and “Use Premises – not permitted” for residential and commercial areas.For residential areas, the plan permits a range of local commercial activities, including convenience shopping centres, local shopping centres, service markets and informal-sector bazaars. It also permits community and district centres, hotels and budget hotels, service apartments, household industries, multi-level parking and fuel stations, among other uses.

However, activities considered incompatible with residential neighbourhoods have been placed on the prohibited list. These include airports, railway and integrated passenger terminals, inter-state bus terminals, bus depots and terminals, and Metro, RRTS and high-speed rail yards and depots. Community-level and larger utility facilities, district and family courts, and central, state and local government offices are also not permitted.

A similar negative-list approach has been adopted for commercial areas. Group housing, studio apartments, affordable rental housing complexes, state guest houses, hostels, dharamshalas and guest houses are among the uses permitted in commercial zones. Household industries and other permitted industrial activities are also allowed.

However, plotted housing and foreign missions have been excluded from commercial areas. Industrial plotted, industrial flatted and integrated industrial parks are also listed as prohibited uses.

The plan retains the negative-list approach for industrial areas, explicitly stating that industries other than those included in the prohibited list will be permitted.

It contains a detailed list of industries prohibited across Delhi, including residential and commercial areas where arc/induction furnaces, acids, alkalis, cement industry, explosives, hazardous-waste processing will not be permitted subject to specified exceptions, petroleum coke processing, stone quarrying, smelting and several chemical and manufacturing activities. The plan also allows additions or alterations to the prohibited list with Central government approval on the recommendation of the Delhi government.

The new framework is part of MPD-2047’s wider emphasis on flexibility in land-use planning.

In policy-led development areas, the plan says development will be guided by “spatial policies” and planning schemes rather than predetermined plot-level land uses, promoting flexibility, mixed-use development, integrated infrastructure and sustainable urban growth.