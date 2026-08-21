Elon Musk pitches Starlink for India, says it would help the ‘least served’
Starlink, the satellite broadband service of SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet using a network of thousands of satellites placed in low-Earth orbit.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has again pitched his satellite internet service, Starlink, for India, saying on Friday that it could bring internet access to the "least served" communities, especially those in rural parts of the country.
Run by Musk's SpaceX, Starlink delivers internet services via a network of low-Earth orbit satellites. The company has been working to secure the regulatory approvals needed to begin operations in India.
Musk pitches Starlink for ‘least served’ in India
In a social media post, Musk wrote, “Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas.”
He was replying to a post by an account called DogeDesigner, which called for Starlink to be introduced in India to improve internet access in remote villages.
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