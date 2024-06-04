Lok Sabha elections: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Raj Babbar, Nishad may cause upsets as per early trends

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and Congress candidate Raj Babbar was leading against his nearest rival Rao Inderjit Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 38,729 votes in the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat as of 11:15am on Tuesday. According to the official ECI website, of the total 942,543 votes cast through EVMs, about 280,000, or 29.7% of the votes had been counted. Congress candidate Raj Babbar and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading ahead of Thiruvananthapuram’s incumbent three-time MP Shashi Tharoor by 8,401 votes. About 270,000, or 26.7%, of the 1,010,180 votes cast through EVMs had been counted as of 11:20 am. Of this, Chandrasekhar had garnered 103,115 votes, while Tharoor had garnered 94,714 votes. In the three-way contest, CPI’s Pannian Ravindran had got 71,265 votes. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha election results 2024

In a surprising development, independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh was leading by about 50,151 votes ahead of National Conference’s Omar Abdullah in Baramulla. As of 11:25 am, about 210,000 votes had been counted.

In what may prove to be a blow to the Congress’s plans for Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Bunty Vivek Sahu was leading in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara ahead of Congress’s Nakul Nath by 29,780 votes. Nath is the son of former MP chief minister Kamal Nath and Chhindwara is a known the Congress stronghold.

In Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Samajwadi Party’s Rambhual Nishad was leading by 9,192 votes against BJP’s Maneka Gandhi with 86,863 votes. BSP’s Udraj Verma had got 33,675 votes as of 11:25 am.